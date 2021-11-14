FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The FBI said Sunday that hackers did not
access any data or personal information on its network, a day
after they compromised an agency server to send out thousands of
fake emails.
The agency said it has fixed the software vulnerability that
allowed the attack.
The fake emails originated from an FBI-operated server,
which was dedicated to pushing notifications to the Law
Enforcement Enterprise Portal (LEEP), which the FBI uses to
communicate with state and local agencies. The compromised
server was not part of the FBI’s corporate email service, the
FBI added https://bit.ly/3ncj67Z.
The fake emails warned of a cyberattack and appeared to come
from a legitimate FBI email address ending in @ic.fbi.gov, the
FBI said.
