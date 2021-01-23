Log in
FBIO FINAL DEADLINE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Fortress Biotech, Inc. Investors of Important Tuesday Deadline in Securities Class Action - FBIO

01/23/2021
NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) between December 11, 2019 and October 9, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important January 26, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Fortress investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Fortress class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1997.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) intravenous ("IV") Tramadol was not safe for the intended patient population; (2) as a result, it was foreseeable that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would not approve the New Drug Application for IV Tramadol; and (3) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 26, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1997.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm's attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fbio-final-deadline-rosen-a-leading-law-firm-reminds-fortress-biotech-inc-investors-of-important-tuesday-deadline-in-securities-class-action--fbio-301213529.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


