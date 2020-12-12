FBIO STOCK DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors with Losses of the Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Fortress Biotech, Inc. – FBIO
12/12/2020 | 09:00am EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) between December 11, 2019 and October 9, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: IV Tramadol was not safe for the intended patient population; (2) as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve the NDA for IV Tramadol; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.
