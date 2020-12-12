Log in
FBIO STOCK DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors with Losses of the Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Fortress Biotech, Inc. – FBIO

12/12/2020 | 09:00am EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) between December 11, 2019 and October 9, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

 If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 26, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=fortress-biotech-inc&id=2497 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=fortress-biotech-inc&id=2497

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: IV Tramadol was not safe for the intended patient population; (2) as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve the NDA for IV Tramadol; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
