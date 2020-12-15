 FC Cincinnati Selects Mobilitie for State-of-the Art 5G DAS at West End Stadium

Mobilitie, the largest privately-held wireless infrastructure firm in the nation, is deploying a 5G network at West End Stadium, the future home to FC Cincinnati. The stadium is expected to officially open in March 2021 and will host 26,000 fans.

Mobilitie is deploying a fiber-rich network of more than 60,000 linear feet of fiber. With more than 200 antennas, including 8 multi-beam antennas, the network will provide attendees with the fastest possible 5G connection throughput speeds with the lowest latency or data lags. The DAS network will provide fans with an unparalleled 5G experience.

“The fans are our number-one priority at West End and a strong, reliable network is imperative to their overall experience,” said Jeff Berding, President of FC Cincinnati. “A reliable partner like Mobilitie made for an easy decision as we’re bringing connectivity to the stadium. We’re looking forward to deploying a 5G network that’s championship-worthy.”

As the newest MLS venue, Mobilitie will ensure that each fan throughout West End Stadium—from the luxury suites to the sidelines—experiences the best wireless connectivity possible. Mobilitie’s impressive, state-of-the-art DAS network will keep all FC Cincinnati fans connected in faster ways than ever.

“We’re committed to bringing FC Cincinnati fans the best connectivity possible,” said Katherine Krohn, Vice President of Wireless Solutions at Mobilitie. “Our 5G DAS network will make it possible for fans to share pictures and videos even after the 90th minute. We’re looking forward to delivering West End Stadium with a next-generation wireless network.”

West End Stadium is the latest sports venue Mobilitie has invested in to provide the capabilities for 5G deployment and future technologies. In the past two months, Mobilitie has announced projects and upgrades with Target Center in Minneapolis, Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

About Mobilitie

Mobilitie is the largest privately-held telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. As a veteran provider of complete wireless solutions, Mobilitie helps people stay connected on their mobile devices wherever they are. It funds, deploys and operates next-generation infrastructure that enables robust coverage and 5G services and speeds.

Mobilitie wireless infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, IoT, and Wi-Fi networks. Mobilitie’s Advanced Technology Group engineers innovative wireless solutions that improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries-including sports and entertainment, real estate, hospitality, education, healthcare, government and transportation.

Mobilitie is headquartered in Newport Beach, California and has regional offices across the United States. To learn more about our wireless coverage solutions, visit us at www.mobilitie.com.

About FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati is a professional soccer team that plays in Major League Soccer, having entered the league as its 24th team in 2019. The club’s wide and diverse ownership group is led by controlling owner Carl H. Lindner III, as well as managing owners Meg Whitman, Scott Farmer, and George Joseph. Originally founded in 2015 by Lindner III and current president Jeff Berding, FCC played in the second-division United Soccer League (USL) from 2016 to 2018 before moving to MLS. The team currently plays its home games at the historic Nippert Stadium on the campus of the University of Cincinnati, while its $250 million, privately funded, 26,000-seat soccer-specific stadium is constructed in the West End neighborhood of Cincinnati. The world-class stadium is expected to open in Spring 2021. | Follow the team on social media on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or YouTube, or visit the club’s official website: fccincinnati.com.

About West End Stadium

When West End Stadium opens in Spring 2021, FC Cincinnati’s future home is expected to be one of the most ambitious soccer-specific stadiums in not only North America, but the world. Critically acclaimed firm Populous designed an innovative and forward-thinking stadium that will be one of the largest soccer-specific facilities in Major League Soccer. The $250 million, privately funded stadium will have a 26,000 capacity, with the closest seats within 15 feet of the field. The design includes 53 traditional suites and 4,500 premium seats throughout four premium club spaces. Additionally, the team’s famous supporters’ section, The Bailey, will grow to be more than 3,100 strong and loom over opponents at a 34-degree angle at the stadium’s north end. A 360-degree canopy roof will cover every seat in the stadium, but still allow sufficient sun in to grow a natural grass field. The stadium will have five team locker rooms, including a comprehensive team suite for FC Cincinnati that features a dressing room, coaches offices, lounge, equipment storage and the Mercy Health Center of Excellence for the team’s medical and game day fitness needs. West End Stadium will meet all current requirements to host CONCACAF and FIFA events, featuring top national teams from around the world, including the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Teams, as well as the world’s top club teams for friendlies. | More information about the stadium is available at Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, or visit the stadium’s website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215006101/en/