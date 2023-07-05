LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday it is investigating whether hedge fund manager Crispin Odey is "a fit and proper person" to work in financial services.

This follows allegations he had breached integrity rules in dismissing the executive committee of his firm for "an improper purpose".

In a letter to the chair of Britain's Treasury Committee, FCA Chief Executive Nikhil Rathi said the regulator's supervision of Odey Asset Management had been "intensive" since 2020 and its investigations were opened in mid-2021.

The FCA said Odey has not held an approved senior manager role since 2020.

Odey, 64, was ousted in June from the firm he founded in 1991 after the Financial Times and Tortoise Media on June 8 jointly reported on allegations of sexual misconduct against 13 women. Odey has denied the allegations.

