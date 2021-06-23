Log in
FCB Network Sets Record With 53 Lions to Date at Cannes Lions 2020/2021

06/23/2021 | 12:49pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The FCB Network continues its winning streak during day three of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, adding five more trophies to its growing collection, including Gold for FCB Canada’s acclaimed “Project Understood” on behalf of Google AI and the Canadian Down Syndrome Society in the category of Digital Craft – Experience Design: Voice. Today’s honors bring FCB to a total of 53 Lions to date – three Grands Prix, 10 Gold, 18 Silver and 22 Bronze – an incredible feat, setting a new record for the network.

FCB Canada’s “Project Understood” has amassed a total of four Lions to date at this year’s Festival. The impactful campaign turned people with Down syndrome into Google’s teachers by using their voices to train Google’s speech recognition model to understand them. The campaign aims to make voice technology more inclusive by including people with Down syndrome in creating the solution, with the goal of ultimately improving speech recognition for everyone.

FCB&FiRe took home its first Lion of the Festival – Bronze in the category of Entertainment – Innovation in Branded Content for “Unboxing Ibai on behalf of Netflix and PlayStation. The first-ever unboxing film was shot live during a real gaming experience on Ibai Llanos’ Twitch channel and livestreamed to over 200,000 viewers. Jaume Balagueró, director of REC and While You Sleep, developed the film’s plot and direction, in which Ibai has an immersive experience when connecting the new PS5 console that breaks the fourth wall. 

Please refer to the charts below for information on today’s medals, including wins for FCB New York and AREA 23, an FCB Health Network company.

Cannes Lions – Digital Craft Lions

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Gold LionFCB CANADAPROJECT UNDERSTOODGOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETYDigital Craft – Experience Design: Voice
Bronze LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYSICK BEATSWOOJERDigital Craft – Innovative Use of Technology

Cannes Lions – Entertainment Lions

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Bronze LionFCB NEW YORKMICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDEAB INBEVEntertainment – Sports: Brand Integration & Sponsorships/ Partnerships
Bronze LionFCB&FIREUNBOXING IBAINETFLIX & PLAYSTATIONEntertainment – Innovation in Branded Content

Cannes Lions – Entertainment Lions for Sport

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Bronze LionFCB NEW YORKMICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDEAB INBEVEntertainment Lions for Sport – Sports Live Experience

About FCB
FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global, award-winning and integrated marketing communications company with a heritage of creativity and success dating from 1873. Named Adweek’s 2020 Global Agency of the Year, Cannes Lions 2019 North American Creative Agency of the Year and a 2019 Ad Age A-List global top 10, FCB focuses on creating “Never Finished” campaign ideas that have the power to transform brands, businesses and communities. With more than 8,000 people in 109 operations in 80 countries, the company is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). Visit fcb.com or follow @FCBglobal on Instagram and Twitter and FCB Global on Facebook and LinkedIn. 

Contact:
Jessica Spano
Jessica.Spano@fcb.com
914-772-3611


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
