FCB Network Sets Record With 53 Lions to Date at Cannes Lions 2020/2021

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The FCB Network continues its winning streak during day three of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, adding five more trophies to its growing collection, including Gold for FCB Canada’s acclaimed “Project Understood” on behalf of Google AI and the Canadian Down Syndrome Society in the category of Digital Craft – Experience Design: Voice. Today’s honors bring FCB to a total of 53 Lions to date – three Grands Prix, 10 Gold, 18 Silver and 22 Bronze – an incredible feat, setting a new record for the network.



FCB Canada’s “Project Understood” has amassed a total of four Lions to date at this year’s Festival. The impactful campaign turned people with Down syndrome into Google’s teachers by using their voices to train Google’s speech recognition model to understand them. The campaign aims to make voice technology more inclusive by including people with Down syndrome in creating the solution, with the goal of ultimately improving speech recognition for everyone.

FCB&FiRe took home its first Lion of the Festival – Bronze in the category of Entertainment – Innovation in Branded Content for “Unboxing Ibai” on behalf of Netflix and PlayStation. The first-ever unboxing film was shot live during a real gaming experience on Ibai Llanos’ Twitch channel and livestreamed to over 200,000 viewers. Jaume Balagueró, director of REC and While You Sleep, developed the film’s plot and direction, in which Ibai has an immersive experience when connecting the new PS5 console that breaks the fourth wall.

Please refer to the charts below for information on today’s medals, including wins for FCB New York and AREA 23, an FCB Health Network company.

Cannes Lions – Digital Craft Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Gold Lion FCB CANADA PROJECT UNDERSTOOD GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY Digital Craft – Experience Design: Voice Bronze Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SICK BEATS WOOJER Digital Craft – Innovative Use of Technology

Cannes Lions – Entertainment Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Bronze Lion FCB NEW YORK MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE AB INBEV Entertainment – Sports: Brand Integration & Sponsorships/ Partnerships Bronze Lion FCB&FIRE UNBOXING IBAI NETFLIX & PLAYSTATION Entertainment – Innovation in Branded Content

Cannes Lions – Entertainment Lions for Sport

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Bronze Lion FCB NEW YORK MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE AB INBEV Entertainment Lions for Sport – Sports Live Experience

