FCB is Network of The Year at Cannes Lions 2020/2021

06/25/2021 | 05:09pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity announced today that FCB won the coveted Network of the Year title, a first for the network in its 148-year history. After celebrating a momentous week that included Healthcare Network of the Year for FCB Health Network, Healthcare Agency of the Year for AREA 23, an FCB Health Network company, two Titanium wins, five Grand Prix, the prestigious honor of Network of the Year was the crowning achievement for the network. In total, FCB accumulated an amazing 80 Lions, consisting of two Titanium, five Grands Prix, 15 Gold, 26 Silver and 32 Bronze – no easy feat, especially in these unprecedented times.

“FCB’s historic showing this year can be attributed to the creative leaders who comprise our global network,” said FCB Worldwide Chief Executive Officer Carter Murray. One of Murray’s top priorities since becoming CEO has been creating an environment where talented individuals can thrive and grow. “It’s also a testament to Global Chief Creative Officer Susan Credle’s creative vision.”

“This incredible honor has been a tremendous affirmation of FCB’s Never Finished spirit and 456 scale,” said Global Chief Creative Officer Susan Credle. “And most importantly the generosity of the network-wide Global Creative Council (GCC) where, bi-yearly, our Chief Creative Officers come together to evaluate and amplify the brightest work around the global network.” Credle, with worldwide creative partner Fred Levron, and the GCC, have put FCB’s creative transformation on full display this week on the largest creative marketing stage in the world.

FCB Chicago’s “Boards of Change” on behalf of the City of Chicago and FCB Chicago/FCB New York’s “Contract for Change” on behalf of AB InBev achieved Titanium glory – a prestigious honor given to game-changing work that breaks new ground – on the final day of the festival. “Boards of Change” won an astounding 14 Lions total, including a Grand Prix. “Contract for Change” garnered 9 significant wins during the Festival, including an esteemed Grand Prix.

Major highlights across the network include FCB Chicago placing third for Agency of the Year and notching 24 total wins, FCB New York ending the week with 18 wins, FCB Canada with 7, FCB Inferno with 6, FCB Interface with 7 and AREA 23, an FCB Health Network company, with 11 Lions, including two amazing Grands Prix.

This incredible showing at Cannes comes on the heels of an impressive year for the FCB Network, including being named Adweek’s 2020 Global Agency of the Year, which recognized the network’s continued growth, innovation and unwavering focus on its people, clients and the creative work they accomplish together.

Please refer to the charts below for information on all of FCB’s Cannes Lions 2020/2021 accolades: 

Cannes Lions – Sustainable Development Goals Lions

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Silver LionFCB CANADAPROJECT UNDERSTOODGOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETYSustainable Development Goals – Reduced Inequalities
Bronze LionFCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORKCONTRACT FOR CHANGEAB INBEVSustainable Development Goals – Responsible Consumption and Production
Bronze LionFCB ULKAOUT AND PROUD CLASSIFIEDTHE TIMES OF INDIASustainable Development Goals – Gender Equality

Cannes Lions – Titanium Lions

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Titanium LionFCB CHICAGOBOARDS OF CHANGECITY OF CHICAGOTitanium
Titanium LionFCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORKCONTRACT FOR CHANGEAB INBEVTitanium

Cannes Lions – Brand Experience & Activation Lions

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Gold LionFCB CHICAGOBOARDS OF CHANGECITY OF CHICAGOBrand Experience & Activation – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility
Silver LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYSICK BEATSWOOJERBrand Experience & Activation – Healthcare
Silver LionFCB NEW YORKMICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDEAB INBEVBrand Experience & Activation – Live Brand Experience or Activation
Bronze LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYSICK BEATSWOOJERBrand Experience & Activation – Tech-led Brand Experience
Bronze LionFCB CANADAPROJECT UNDERSTOODGOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETYBrand Experience & Activation – Social Behaviour
Bronze LionFCB CANADAPROJECT UNDERSTOODGOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETYBrand Experience & Activation – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility
Bronze LionFCB INTERFACETHE PUNISHING SIGNALMUMBAI POLICEBrand Experience & Activation – Not-for-profit/Charity/ Government
Bronze LionFCB NEW YORKMICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDEAB INBEVBrand Experience & Activation – Digital Installations

Cannes Lions – Creative Business Transformation Lions

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Gold LionFCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORKCONTRACT FOR CHANGEAB INBEVCreative Business Transformation – Brand Purpose & Impact
Silver LionFCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORKCONTRACT FOR CHANGEAB INBEVCreative Business Transformation – Venture Models & Corporate Innovation

Cannes Lions – Creative eCommerce Lions

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Grand PrixFCB INFERNORAISING PROFILESTHE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDINCreative eCommerce – Market Disruption
Gold LionFCB INFERNORAISING PROFILESTHE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDINCreative eCommerce – Social Commerce
Bronze LionFCB INFERNORAISING PROFILESTHE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDINCreative eCommerce – Not-for-profit/Charity/ Government

Cannes Lions – Creative Effectiveness Lions

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Gold LionFCB NEW YORKTHE WHOPPER DETOUR (2021)BURGER KINGCreative Effectiveness – Acquisition
Bronze LionFCB NEW YORKTHE WHOPPER DETOUR (2021)BURGER KINGCreative Effectiveness – Retail

Cannes Lions – Innovation Lions

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Silver LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYSICK BEATSWOOJERInnovation – Early Stage Technology

Cannes Lions – Mobile Lions

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Silver LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYSICK BEATSWOOJERMobile – Connected Devices/Wearables
Bronze LionFCB/SIXPUBLICLY TRADEDLIFESTYLES HEALTHCAREMobile – Brand-led Mobile Websites

Cannes Lions – Radio & Audio Lions

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Grand PrixAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYSICK BEATSWOOJERRadio & Audio – Healthcare
Gold LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYSICK BEATSWOOJERRadio & Audio – Use of Audio Technology
Silver LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYSICK BEATSWOOJERRadio & Audio – Use of Music
Silver LionFCB CHICAGOBEDTIME STORIESWALMARTRadio & Audio – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility

Cannes Lions – Digital Craft Lions

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Gold LionFCB CANADAPROJECT UNDERSTOODGOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETYDigital Craft – Experience Design: Voice
Bronze LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYSICK BEATSWOOJERDigital Craft – Innovative Use of Technology

Cannes Lions – Entertainment Lions

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Bronze LionFCB NEW YORKMICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDEAB INBEVEntertainment – Sports: Brand Integration & Sponsorships/ Partnerships
Bronze LionFCB&FIREUNBOXING IBAINETFLIX & PLAYSTATIONEntertainment – Innovation in Branded Content

Cannes Lions – Entertainment Lions for Sport

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Bronze LionFCB NEW YORKMICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDEAB INBEVEntertainment Lions for Sport – Sports Live Experience

Cannes Lions – Creative Data Lions

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Silver LionFCB/SIX‘ME TOO.’ ACT TOO.‘ME TOO.’Creative Data – Data Integration
Silver LionFCB/SIXPUBLICLY TRADEDLIFESTYLES HEALTHCARECreative Data – Data-enhanced Creativity

Cannes Lions – Creative Strategy Lions

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Silver LionFCB INFERNORAISING PROFILESTHE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDINCreative Strategy – Collaboration
Bronze LionFCB CHICAGO/
FCB NEW YORK		CONTRACT FOR CHANGEAB INBEVCreative Strategy – Food & Drink

Cannes Lions – Direct Lions

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Gold LionFCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORKCONTRACT FOR CHANGEAB INBEVDirect – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility
Silver LionFCB CANADAPROJECT UNDERSTOODGOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETYDirect – Co-creation & User Generated Content
Silver LionFCB CHICAGOBOARDS OF CHANGECITY OF CHICAGODirect – Not-for-profit/Charity/ Government
Silver LionFCB CHICAGOBOARDS OF CHANGECITY OF CHICAGODirect – Use of Ambient Media: Large Scale
Silver LionFCB CHICAGOBOARDS OF CHANGECITY OF CHICAGODirect – Social Behaviour
Silver LionFCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORKCONTRACT FOR CHANGEAB INBEVDirect – Food & Drink
Bronze LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYTHE INEVITABLE NEWSTHE INEVITABLE NEWSDirect – Use of Print/Outdoor
Bronze LionFCB CANADAPROJECT UNDERSTOODGOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETYDirect – New Realities & Voice-activation
Bronze LionFCB NEW YORKMICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDEAB INBEVDirect – Immersive Experiences & Interactive Screens

Cannes Lions – Media Lions

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Grand PrixFCB CHICAGOBOARDS OF CHANGECITY OF CHICAGOMedia – Social Behaviour
Gold LionFCB INFERNORAISING PROFILESTHE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDINMedia – Use of Social Platforms
Gold LionFCB NEW YORKMICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDEAB INBEVMedia – Use of Events
Bronze LionFCB CHICAGOBOARDS OF CHANGECITY OF CHICAGOMedia – Use of Ambient Media: Large Scale
Bronze LionFCB CHICAGOBOARDS OF CHANGECITY OF CHICAGOMedia – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility
Bronze LionFCB NEW YORKMICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDEAB INBEVMedia – Social Behaviour

Cannes Lions – PR Lions

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Grand PrixFCB CHICAGO/ FCB NEW YORKCONTRACT FOR CHANGEAB INBEVPR – Corporate Image, Communication & Reputation Management
Gold LionFCB CHICAGOBOARDS OF CHANGECITY OF CHICAGOPR – Social Behaviour
Gold LionFCB CHICAGO/ FCB NEW YORKCONTRACT FOR CHANGEAB INBEVPR – Food & Drink
Silver LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYTHE INEVITABLE NEWSTHE INEVITABLE NEWSPR – Media/ Entertainment
Silver LionFCB INTERFACETHE PUNISHING SIGNALMUMBAI POLICEPR – Not-for-profit/Charity/ Government
Bronze LionFCB CHICAGOBOARDS OF CHANGECITY OF CHICAGOPR – Brand Voice & Strategic Storytelling

Cannes Lions – Social & Influencer Lions

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Silver LionFCB INFERNORAISING PROFILESTHE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDINSocial & Influencer – Audience Targeting/ Engagement Strategies
Bronze LionFCB BRASILSWEET BLOCKABRAJI & CONGRESSO EM FOCOSocial & Influencer – Cultural Insight

Cannes Lions – Design

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Gold LionFCB CHICAGOBOARDS OF CHANGECITY OF CHICAGODesign – Event Storytelling
Silver LionFCB CHICAGOBOARDS OF CHANGECITY OF CHICAGODesign – Spatial & Sculptural Exhibitions and Experiences
Silver LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYSEE SOUNDSEE SOUNDDesign – Consumer Technology & Homeware
Bronze LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYSEE SOUNDSEE SOUNDDesign – Medical Products
Bronze LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYTHE INEVITABLE NEWSTHE INEVITABLE NEWSDesign – Design-driven Effectiveness

Cannes Lions – Health & Wellness

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Gold LionFCB INTERFACETHE PUNISHING SIGNALMUMBAI POLICEHealth & Wellness – Nonprofit/
Foundation-led Education & Awareness
Silver LionFCB INTERFACETHE PUNISHING SIGNALMUMBAI POLICEHealth & Wellness – Nonprofit/
Foundation-led Education & Awareness
Bronze LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYTHE INEVITABLE NEWSTHE INEVITABLE NEWSHealth & Wellness – Nonprofit/
Foundation-led Education & Awareness
Bronze LionFCB CANADAPROJECT UNDERSTOODGOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETYHealth & Wellness – Health & Wellness Tech

Cannes Lions – Outdoor

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Gold LionFCB CHICAGOBOARDS OF CHANGECITY OF CHICAGOOutdoor – Live Advertising and Events
Silver LionFCB INTERFACETHE PUNISHING SIGNALMUMBAI POLICEOutdoor – Ambient Outdoor
Bronze LionFCB CHICAGOBOARDS OF CHANGECITY OF CHICAGOOutdoor – Displays
Bronze LionFCB INTERFACETHE PUNISHING SIGNALMUMBAI POLICEOutdoor – Single-market Campaign
Bronze LionFCB INTERFACETHE PUNISHING SIGNALMUMBAI POLICEOutdoor – Social Behaviour

Cannes Lions – Pharma

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Grand PrixAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYSICK BEATSWOOJERPharma – Regulated
Gold LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYSICK BEATSWOOJERPharma – Regulated
Silver LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYTRAPPEDINSMED INCORPORATEDPharma – Regulated
Silver LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYUNBREAKABLEINSMED INCORPORATEDPharma – Regulated
Bronze LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYFIGHTING FOR WORDS – THE FIRST POSTERS TO HELP TREAT APHASIA – “SHEEP”CONSTANT THERAPYPharma – Regulated
Bronze LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYSICK BEATSWOOJERPharma – Regulated

Cannes Lions – Print & Publishing

AwardOfficeCampaign TitleClient/BrandCategory/Media
Silver LionAREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANYTHE INEVITABLE NEWSTHE INEVITABLE NEWSPrint & Publishing – Media/Entertainment

About FCB
FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global, award-winning and integrated marketing communications company with a heritage of creativity and success dating from 1873. Named Adweek’s 2020 Global Agency of the Year, Cannes Lions 2019 North American Creative Agency of the Year and a 2019 Ad Age A-List global top 10, FCB focuses on creating “Never Finished” campaign ideas that have the power to transform brands, businesses and communities. With more than 8,000 people in 109 operations in 80 countries, the company is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). Visit fcb.com or follow @FCBglobal on Instagram and Twitter and FCB Global on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Melanie Mitchem
Melanie.Mitchem@fcb.com
917-902-0998


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
