FCB is Network of The Year at Cannes Lions 2020/2021
06/25/2021 | 05:09pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity announced today that FCB won the coveted Network of the Year title, a first for the network in its 148-year history. After celebrating a momentous week that included Healthcare Network of the Year for FCB Health Network, Healthcare Agency of the Year for AREA 23, an FCB Health Network company, two Titanium wins, five Grand Prix, the prestigious honor of Network of the Year was the crowning achievement for the network. In total, FCB accumulated an amazing 80 Lions, consisting of two Titanium, five Grands Prix, 15 Gold, 26 Silver and 32 Bronze – no easy feat, especially in these unprecedented times.
“FCB’s historic showing this year can be attributed to the creative leaders who comprise our global network,” said FCB Worldwide Chief Executive Officer Carter Murray. One of Murray’s top priorities since becoming CEO has been creating an environment where talented individuals can thrive and grow. “It’s also a testament to Global Chief Creative Officer Susan Credle’s creative vision.”
“This incredible honor has been a tremendous affirmation of FCB’s Never Finished spirit and 456 scale,” said Global Chief Creative Officer Susan Credle. “And most importantly the generosity of the network-wide Global Creative Council (GCC) where, bi-yearly, our Chief Creative Officers come together to evaluate and amplify the brightest work around the global network.” Credle, with worldwide creative partner Fred Levron, and the GCC, have put FCB’s creative transformation on full display this week on the largest creative marketing stage in the world.
FCB Chicago’s “Boards of Change” on behalf of the City of Chicago and FCB Chicago/FCB New York’s “Contract for Change” on behalf of AB InBev achieved Titanium glory – a prestigious honor given to game-changing work that breaks new ground – on the final day of the festival. “Boards of Change” won an astounding 14 Lions total, including a Grand Prix. “Contract for Change” garnered 9 significant wins during the Festival, including an esteemed Grand Prix.
Major highlights across the network include FCB Chicago placing third for Agency of the Year and notching 24 total wins, FCB New York ending the week with 18 wins, FCB Canada with 7, FCB Inferno with 6, FCB Interface with 7 and AREA 23, an FCB Health Network company, with 11 Lions, including two amazing Grands Prix.
This incredible showing at Cannes comes on the heels of an impressive year for the FCB Network, including being named Adweek’s 2020 Global Agency of the Year, which recognized the network’s continued growth, innovation and unwavering focus on its people, clients and the creative work they accomplish together.
Please refer to the charts below for information on all of FCB’s Cannes Lions 2020/2021 accolades:
Cannes Lions – Sustainable Development Goals Lions
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Silver Lion
FCB CANADA
PROJECT UNDERSTOOD
GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY
Sustainable Development Goals – Reduced Inequalities
Bronze Lion
FCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORK
CONTRACT FOR CHANGE
AB INBEV
Sustainable Development Goals – Responsible Consumption and Production
Brand Experience & Activation – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility
Bronze Lion
FCB INTERFACE
THE PUNISHING SIGNAL
MUMBAI POLICE
Brand Experience & Activation – Not-for-profit/Charity/ Government
Bronze Lion
FCB NEW YORK
MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE
AB INBEV
Brand Experience & Activation – Digital Installations
Cannes Lions – Creative Business Transformation Lions
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Gold Lion
FCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORK
CONTRACT FOR CHANGE
AB INBEV
Creative Business Transformation – Brand Purpose & Impact
Silver Lion
FCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORK
CONTRACT FOR CHANGE
AB INBEV
Creative Business Transformation – Venture Models & Corporate Innovation
Cannes Lions – Creative eCommerce Lions
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Grand Prix
FCB INFERNO
RAISING PROFILES
THE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDIN
Creative eCommerce – Market Disruption
Gold Lion
FCB INFERNO
RAISING PROFILES
THE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDIN
Creative eCommerce – Social Commerce
Bronze Lion
FCB INFERNO
RAISING PROFILES
THE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDIN
Creative eCommerce – Not-for-profit/Charity/ Government
Cannes Lions – Creative Effectiveness Lions
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Gold Lion
FCB NEW YORK
THE WHOPPER DETOUR (2021)
BURGER KING
Creative Effectiveness – Acquisition
Bronze Lion
FCB NEW YORK
THE WHOPPER DETOUR (2021)
BURGER KING
Creative Effectiveness – Retail
Cannes Lions – Innovation Lions
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Silver Lion
AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
SICK BEATS
WOOJER
Innovation – Early Stage Technology
Cannes Lions – Mobile Lions
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Silver Lion
AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
SICK BEATS
WOOJER
Mobile – Connected Devices/Wearables
Bronze Lion
FCB/SIX
PUBLICLY TRADED
LIFESTYLES HEALTHCARE
Mobile – Brand-led Mobile Websites
Cannes Lions – Radio & Audio Lions
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Grand Prix
AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
SICK BEATS
WOOJER
Radio & Audio – Healthcare
Gold Lion
AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
SICK BEATS
WOOJER
Radio & Audio – Use of Audio Technology
Silver Lion
AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
SICK BEATS
WOOJER
Radio & Audio – Use of Music
Silver Lion
FCB CHICAGO
BEDTIME STORIES
WALMART
Radio & Audio – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility
Cannes Lions – Digital Craft Lions
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Gold Lion
FCB CANADA
PROJECT UNDERSTOOD
GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY
Digital Craft – Experience Design: Voice
Bronze Lion
AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
SICK BEATS
WOOJER
Digital Craft – Innovative Use of Technology
Cannes Lions – Entertainment Lions
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Bronze Lion
FCB NEW YORK
MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE
AB INBEV
Entertainment – Sports: Brand Integration & Sponsorships/ Partnerships
Bronze Lion
FCB&FIRE
UNBOXING IBAI
NETFLIX & PLAYSTATION
Entertainment – Innovation in Branded Content
Cannes Lions – Entertainment Lions for Sport
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Bronze Lion
FCB NEW YORK
MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE
AB INBEV
Entertainment Lions for Sport – Sports Live Experience
Cannes Lions – Creative Data Lions
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Silver Lion
FCB/SIX
‘ME TOO.’ ACT TOO.
‘ME TOO.’
Creative Data – Data Integration
Silver Lion
FCB/SIX
PUBLICLY TRADED
LIFESTYLES HEALTHCARE
Creative Data – Data-enhanced Creativity
Cannes Lions – Creative Strategy Lions
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Silver Lion
FCB INFERNO
RAISING PROFILES
THE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDIN
Creative Strategy – Collaboration
Bronze Lion
FCB CHICAGO/ FCB NEW YORK
CONTRACT FOR CHANGE
AB INBEV
Creative Strategy – Food & Drink
Cannes Lions – Direct Lions
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Gold Lion
FCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORK
CONTRACT FOR CHANGE
AB INBEV
Direct – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility
Silver Lion
FCB CANADA
PROJECT UNDERSTOOD
GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY
Direct – Co-creation & User Generated Content
Silver Lion
FCB CHICAGO
BOARDS OF CHANGE
CITY OF CHICAGO
Direct – Not-for-profit/Charity/ Government
Silver Lion
FCB CHICAGO
BOARDS OF CHANGE
CITY OF CHICAGO
Direct – Use of Ambient Media: Large Scale
Silver Lion
FCB CHICAGO
BOARDS OF CHANGE
CITY OF CHICAGO
Direct – Social Behaviour
Silver Lion
FCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORK
CONTRACT FOR CHANGE
AB INBEV
Direct – Food & Drink
Bronze Lion
AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
THE INEVITABLE NEWS
THE INEVITABLE NEWS
Direct – Use of Print/Outdoor
Bronze Lion
FCB CANADA
PROJECT UNDERSTOOD
GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY
Direct – New Realities & Voice-activation
Bronze Lion
FCB NEW YORK
MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE
AB INBEV
Direct – Immersive Experiences & Interactive Screens
Cannes Lions – Media Lions
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Grand Prix
FCB CHICAGO
BOARDS OF CHANGE
CITY OF CHICAGO
Media – Social Behaviour
Gold Lion
FCB INFERNO
RAISING PROFILES
THE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDIN
Media – Use of Social Platforms
Gold Lion
FCB NEW YORK
MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE
AB INBEV
Media – Use of Events
Bronze Lion
FCB CHICAGO
BOARDS OF CHANGE
CITY OF CHICAGO
Media – Use of Ambient Media: Large Scale
Bronze Lion
FCB CHICAGO
BOARDS OF CHANGE
CITY OF CHICAGO
Media – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility
Bronze Lion
FCB NEW YORK
MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE
AB INBEV
Media – Social Behaviour
Cannes Lions – PR Lions
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Grand Prix
FCB CHICAGO/ FCB NEW YORK
CONTRACT FOR CHANGE
AB INBEV
PR – Corporate Image, Communication & Reputation Management
Gold Lion
FCB CHICAGO
BOARDS OF CHANGE
CITY OF CHICAGO
PR – Social Behaviour
Gold Lion
FCB CHICAGO/ FCB NEW YORK
CONTRACT FOR CHANGE
AB INBEV
PR – Food & Drink
Silver Lion
AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
THE INEVITABLE NEWS
THE INEVITABLE NEWS
PR – Media/ Entertainment
Silver Lion
FCB INTERFACE
THE PUNISHING SIGNAL
MUMBAI POLICE
PR – Not-for-profit/Charity/ Government
Bronze Lion
FCB CHICAGO
BOARDS OF CHANGE
CITY OF CHICAGO
PR – Brand Voice & Strategic Storytelling
Cannes Lions – Social & Influencer Lions
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Silver Lion
FCB INFERNO
RAISING PROFILES
THE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDIN
Social & Influencer – Audience Targeting/ Engagement Strategies
Bronze Lion
FCB BRASIL
SWEET BLOCK
ABRAJI & CONGRESSO EM FOCO
Social & Influencer – Cultural Insight
Cannes Lions – Design
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Gold Lion
FCB CHICAGO
BOARDS OF CHANGE
CITY OF CHICAGO
Design – Event Storytelling
Silver Lion
FCB CHICAGO
BOARDS OF CHANGE
CITY OF CHICAGO
Design – Spatial & Sculptural Exhibitions and Experiences
Silver Lion
AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
SEE SOUND
SEE SOUND
Design – Consumer Technology & Homeware
Bronze Lion
AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
SEE SOUND
SEE SOUND
Design – Medical Products
Bronze Lion
AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
THE INEVITABLE NEWS
THE INEVITABLE NEWS
Design – Design-driven Effectiveness
Cannes Lions – Health & Wellness
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Gold Lion
FCB INTERFACE
THE PUNISHING SIGNAL
MUMBAI POLICE
Health & Wellness – Nonprofit/ Foundation-led Education & Awareness
Silver Lion
FCB INTERFACE
THE PUNISHING SIGNAL
MUMBAI POLICE
Health & Wellness – Nonprofit/ Foundation-led Education & Awareness
Bronze Lion
AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
THE INEVITABLE NEWS
THE INEVITABLE NEWS
Health & Wellness – Nonprofit/ Foundation-led Education & Awareness
Bronze Lion
FCB CANADA
PROJECT UNDERSTOOD
GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY
Health & Wellness – Health & Wellness Tech
Cannes Lions – Outdoor
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Gold Lion
FCB CHICAGO
BOARDS OF CHANGE
CITY OF CHICAGO
Outdoor – Live Advertising and Events
Silver Lion
FCB INTERFACE
THE PUNISHING SIGNAL
MUMBAI POLICE
Outdoor – Ambient Outdoor
Bronze Lion
FCB CHICAGO
BOARDS OF CHANGE
CITY OF CHICAGO
Outdoor – Displays
Bronze Lion
FCB INTERFACE
THE PUNISHING SIGNAL
MUMBAI POLICE
Outdoor – Single-market Campaign
Bronze Lion
FCB INTERFACE
THE PUNISHING SIGNAL
MUMBAI POLICE
Outdoor – Social Behaviour
Cannes Lions – Pharma
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Grand Prix
AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
SICK BEATS
WOOJER
Pharma – Regulated
Gold Lion
AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
SICK BEATS
WOOJER
Pharma – Regulated
Silver Lion
AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
TRAPPED
INSMED INCORPORATED
Pharma – Regulated
Silver Lion
AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
UNBREAKABLE
INSMED INCORPORATED
Pharma – Regulated
Bronze Lion
AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
FIGHTING FOR WORDS – THE FIRST POSTERS TO HELP TREAT APHASIA – “SHEEP”
CONSTANT THERAPY
Pharma – Regulated
Bronze Lion
AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
SICK BEATS
WOOJER
Pharma – Regulated
Cannes Lions – Print & Publishing
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Silver Lion
AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
THE INEVITABLE NEWS
THE INEVITABLE NEWS
Print & Publishing – Media/Entertainment
About FCB FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global, award-winning and integrated marketing communications company with a heritage of creativity and success dating from 1873. Named Adweek’s 2020 Global Agency of the Year, Cannes Lions 2019 North American Creative Agency of the Year and a 2019 Ad Age A-List global top 10, FCB focuses on creating “Never Finished” campaign ideas that have the power to transform brands, businesses and communities. With more than 8,000 people in 109 operations in 80 countries, the company is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). Visit fcb.com or follow @FCBglobal on Instagram and Twitter and FCB Global on Facebook and LinkedIn.