FCC Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas : Servicios Medio Ambiente obtains Gold Glass certification for its two recycling facilities in the USA

FCC Environmental Services, FCC Servicios Medio Ambiente's US subsidiary, has recently obtained Gold Glass certification by the Glass Recycling Coalition for its Dallas and Houston material recycling facilities (MRFs). This certification recognises the production of higher-quality glass, as well as the efficient and state-of-the-art technology used for its recovery.

In 2015, Dallas City Council awarded FCC Environmental Services the contract to manage all the city's recyclables for a 15-year period. In 2018, the company signed a similar contract with Houston City Council and, since then, FCC has recycled thousands of tonnes of glass across both facilities.

In order to award the Gold Glass certificate, the Glass Recycling Coalition judged the technology used and the glass purity measure according to Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) specifications. An independent committee then scored certification levels into gold, silver and bronze categories.

In addition, they updated its certification criteria in 2021 in order to also assess the company's constant presence in the market and, therefore, the achievement of a higher percentage of glass recovery. The Gold Glass Certificate or Gold Certificate, the highest level obtained by FCC Environmental Services, opens up possibilities for new markets and thus generates competitive advantages in the marketplace.

FCC Environmental Services' recycling division has once again reinforced its Houston and Dallas recycling facilities as the best in the United States. Iñigo Sanz, CEO of the US subsidiary, stated after receiving the award that 'FCC Environmental Services proudly accepts these certifications as a testimony to our state-of-the-art technology designed to produce high-quality materials'.