FCC IS AWARE OF REPORTS OF A SYSTEMS OUTAGE THAT IS CAUSING DISRUPTIONS IN SERVICE, INCLUDING 911
CrowdStrike breaks world record for blue screens
CrowdStrike is reportedly at the center of a major computer glitch affecting Microsoft and a host of its customers worldwide. Numerous applications have ground to a halt, leading to the freezing of high-risk activities such as air traffic in certain areas.
Service restored at South African lenders Capitec and Absa after global cyber outage
