FCC Medio Ambiente obtains the Reduzco seal from the OECC (Spanish Office for Climate Change)

11/10/2020 | 07:35am EST
FCC Environment » FCC Medio Ambiente obtains the Reduzco seal from the OECC (Spanish Office for Climate Change)
10th November 2020

Madrid, 10 November 2020. FCC Medio Ambiente, in compliance with its commitments to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, has achieved for the year 2019 and for the second time the Reduzco seal by the Spanish Office for Climate Change ( Oficina Española de Cambio Climático, OECC), as part of the process of registering carbon footprint, and CO2 compensation and absorption projects set up by the Spanish Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge (MITECO).This recognition is added to the preceding Calculo (Calculate) distinction, which has been endorsing FCC Medio Ambiente's registration process since 2013.

FCC Medio Ambiente has achieved an average reduction of 5.39% in emission intensity compared to the 2016-2018 triennium, for the 1+2 and 3 scopes.

The 'Calculo -Reduzco' seal is awarded to organisations that calculate and register their Carbon Footprint for a minimum of four years, have a plan for reducing their emissions and make effective their reduction commitment.

In recent years, FCC Medio Ambiente has been working on the definition and validation of tools for the efficient management of energy resources as well as on calculation methodologies, such as the carbon footprint, and intensity indicators. The quantification of the Carbon Footprint is carried out through the company own tool, the IT platform VISION, which allows the identification of emissions according to the contract, type of activity, installation and process used.

The reduction of CO2 emissions has been achieved thanks to:

  • On one hand, the increase in the number of electric and hybrid vehicles in our fleet, vehicles which significantly reduce GHG emissions compared to combustion vehicles.
  • And on the other hand, to the improvement in waste treatment systems (implementing degasification systems in landfills, increasing the re-use of waste resources, implementing treatment systems such as biomethanization or composting, etc.), thus managing to reduce GHG emissions from the decomposition of waste

In 2019, FCC Medio Ambiente has already exceeded the 5% reduction target it had set in its emissions reduction plan for the 2016-2022 period presented to the OECC. As part of its new Sustainability Strategy for the 2050 horizon, the company is currently reconsidering new short and long-term emissions targets in line with the Spanish Long-Term Decarbonisation Strategy (ELP2050), which has just been approved by the government and which will set the path to achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

FCC Recycling (UK) Ltd. published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 12:34:02 UTC
