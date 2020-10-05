FCC chairman stands by net neutrality repeal after appeals court ruling

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Ajit Pai said Monday he stands by the agency's repeal of landmark net neutrality rules and circulated a proposal to address three issues raised by a U.S. appeals court.

A federal appeals court in October 2019 largely upheld the FCC's December 2017 net neutrality repeal, but directed the agency to reconsider the order's impact on public safety, pole attachment regulations and the agency's ability to provide subsides for broadband service. (Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)