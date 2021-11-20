Log in
(FCFS) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your FirstCash Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

11/20/2021 | 06:39pm EST
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against FirstCash, Inc. ("FirstCash" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FCFS) for violations of federal securities laws.

On November 12, 2021, The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, or CFPB, filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for Northern Texas in Fort Worth. The CFPB lawsuit accuses Cash America West and FirstCash of disobeying the Military Lending Act, by charging higher than the allowable 36% annual rate on pawn loans to active-duty service members and their dependents. Following this news, FirstCash's stock price fell 8.71% on November 12, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a FirstCash shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]



© GlobeNewswire 2021
