FCM Global Announces Availability of Customized EU-GMP Certified Medical Cannabis Formulations

11/03/2020 | 03:01am EST

Pharmaceutical-grade CBD and THC bulk extracts and custom formulations now available for distribution in European, LATAM, Oceania legal markets

FCM Global S.A.S., (“FCM Global”), is pleased to announce its ability to supply CBD and THC bulk extracts and custom formulations certified in accordance with European Union Good Manufacturing Practices (EU-GMP). FCM Global, a pioneer in high-quality, value-added inputs for the medical cannabis industry, is now offering these pharmaceutical-grade extracts and formulations to better serve increasing demand from the firm’s finished product manufacturing clientele in legal markets across Europe, Latin America, and Oceania.

The ability to offer medical cannabis inputs with EU-GMP certification, widely acknowledged as the gold standard for international quality compliance, safety, consistency, and efficacy, represents a milestone for FCM Global as the firm advances its strategy to supply cannabis APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and support its clients’ own capacities for product innovation and research. In addition to conforming with rigorous EU-GMP standards, these CBD and THC bulk extracts and custom formulations also feature:

  • Extraction from organic vegetal material cultivated to GAP standards
  • Comprehensive Drug Master Files (DMFs) and 12-18 month stability studies
  • Compliance with Therapeutic Goods Order (TGO) 93
  • Full independent panel testing, including potency, solvents, microbiology, heavy metals
  • Complete traceability across each step of the production process

“The ability to supply EU-GMP certified medical cannabis inputs represents a critical step towards our mission of becoming our clients’ preferred extract provider,” says Carlos Velasquez, FCM Global’s co-founder and Chairman. “FCM Global’s diverse product line, production expertise, and worldwide distribution channels are a winning formula for our growing network of partners and clients.”

“We are excited about the opportunity to provide both existing and whole new client segments with pharmaceutical-quality extracts for use in their end products,” adds Felipe Velasquez, FCM Global’s co-founder and CEO. “We remain committed to evolving our capabilities to keep pace with this dynamic industry, including a Q4 launch of water-soluble CBD emulsions with industry-leading stability.”

About FCM Global S.A.S.
FCM Global S.A.S. is a fully licensed international medical cannabis company currently serving finished goods manufacturers in four continents with a customizable range of full and broad spectrum, CBD, CBG, and THC extracts, oils, and micro-emulsions. Founded in 2017, the FCM Global platform now encompasses R&D, genetics, cultivation, extraction, quality testing, formulation, and distribution. Headquartered in Medellin, Colombia with a 235,800 ft2 production facility in La Ceja and a Phase One planned 274 hectare cultivation and production site in Tolima, the firm also has Distribution Hubs located in Miami, USA and Brussels, Belgium. Please see www.fcm-global.com for additional information.

© Business Wire 2020

