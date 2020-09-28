Log in
FCW Modernization Summit – An In-Depth Look at How Leading Government Agencies are Navigating Their Modernization Journey

09/28/2020 | 09:31am EDT

McLean, VA, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FCW, a division of 1105 Media, Inc., announces an upcoming virtual event, ‘IT Modernization Summit.’

The event will take place online October 6th from 8:10 AM to 1:00 PM ET.

Speakers include:

  • Congressman Gerry Connolly, 11th District of Virginia, U.S. House of Representatives
  • Edward Dowgiallo, Chief Enterprise Architect, Federal Transit Administration
  • Wanda Jones-Heath, Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Air Force
  • Yemi Oshinnaiye, Deputy Chief Information Officer, U.S. Citizen & Immigration Services
  • Maria Roat, Deputy Federal Chief Information Officer, Office of Management and Budget
  • Francisco Salguero, Chief Information Officer, FCC
  • Dr. Michael Valivullah, Chief Technology Officer, Information Technology Division, National Agricultural Statistics Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture
  • Gary Washington, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Agriculture

This FCW Summit will discuss new policies and guidance that will govern the IT infrastructure transformation upon which many of our government’s agencies are embarking. In addition, agencies that are well into their modernization efforts will share lessons they’ve learned to help others avoid the same mistakes and hopefully help speed up their processes.

"The need to modernize public sector IT is hardly new," said FCW Editor-in-Chief Troy K. Schneider.  "But it is clearer now more than ever that crises are clarifying events that show how aging applications constrain agencies’ ability to respond. This event will address new security requirements, FedRAMP developments and more to help agencies pursue targeted, executable strategies."

For more information on the October 6th event, visit: https://fcw.com/Modernization

About FCW

FCW’s editorial mission is to provide federal technology executives with the information, insights, and strategies necessary to successfully navigate the complex world of federal business. By providing federal technology executives with the “who” and “what” they need to know to get things done, FCW delivers access to a powerful, hard-to-reach audience that controls the $112B technology purchasing in federal government. https://FCW.com

###

Alene Metcalf
Public Sector 360
703.876.5052
ametcalf@publicsector360.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
