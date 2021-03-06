Log in
FD7 Ventures : Invests in BitcoinBlack, Canada's First Bitcoin Credit Card

03/06/2021 | 11:51pm EST
FD7 Ventures, a global cryptocurrency investment fund, announced today that they have invested in BitcoinBlack (12756846 Canada Inc.), acquiring 33% Class A voting common shares in the company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210306005021/en/

Only 1000 BitcoinBlack Credit Cards will be issued in 2021 for Canadians. (Photo: Business Wire)

The undisclosed funding amount will help accelerate the growth of BitcoinBlack, which bills itself as “The World's Most Exclusive Metal Black Card.” The cryptocurrency credit card company will be delivering their inaugural batch of all metal black credit cards to the first 1000 Canadian customers on June 15th.

BitcoinBlack’s team has said they will only issue 1000 of their exclusive cards in the 2021 calendar year.

“Not only will our customers be able to spend their Bitcoin worldwide wherever VISA is accepted, but our cardholders will be eligible for many VIP perks like access to exclusive private jet, luxury car and hotel deals, along with admission to special invite-only crypto events,” said BitcoinBlack Chief Marketing Officer Mark Holland.

FD7 Managing Partner, Prakash Chand, who has been a Bitcoin investor since 2011, commented on the new investment, saying, “We invested in BitcoinBlack because it is a big step toward the mainstream adoption of Bitcoin and crypto across Canada. It gives Canadians the ability to use Bitcoin as a means to make purchases in a format that they are already familiar with.” He continued to joke, “It’s also a lot ‘cooler’ than, say, the American Express Black Centurion.”

Over the last few years, metal credit cards have emerged as a symbol of prestige signifying luxury and VIP status. BitcoinBlack is both Canada’s first Bitcoin credit card as well as it’s first VIP-level Bitcoin credit card.

The exclusive metal black credit card will connect to BitcoinBlack’s Wallet which will be made available for download to all cardholders.

Canadians interested in the limited release BitcoinBlack card can request an invite on the company’s website, bitcoinblackcreditcard.com.

To learn more about FD7 Ventures and their holdings, visit their website at fd7.ventures.


© Business Wire 2021
