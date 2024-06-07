By Sabela Ojea

The Food and Drug Administration has recommended that manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines should focus on the JN.1 variant beginning in the fall of 2024.

The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Friday said that the committee unanimously expressed a strong preference for the JN.1 Covid variant.

The move would help control the circulation of Sars-CoV-2 viruses in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control has said there is no evidence that JN.1 causes more severe disease, but its rapid spread suggests it is either more transmissible or better at evading the immune system than other circulating variants.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-24 1744ET