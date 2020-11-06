Log in
FDA Food and Drug Administration : Tanimura & Antle

11/06/2020 | 05:40pm EST

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Tanimura & Antle Voluntary Recalls Packaged Single Head Romaine Lettuce Due to Potential E. Coli 0157:H7 Contamination

When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Read AnnouncementView Product Photos
Summary
Company Announcement Date:November 06, 2020FDA Publish Date:November 06, 2020Product Type:Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement:
Recall Reason Description
Possible contamination with E. Coli 0157:H7
Company Name:Tanimura & Antle Inc.Brand Name:
Brand Name(s)
Tanimura & Antle
Product Description:
Product Description
Single head romaine lettuce
Company Announcement

Out of an abundance of caution, Tanimura & Antle Inc. is voluntarily recalling its packaged single head romaine lettuce under the Tanimura & Antle brand, labeled with a packed on date of 10/15/2020 or 10/16/2020, due to possible contamination with E. Coli 0157:H7. Packages contain a single head of romaine lettuce with the UPC number 0-27918-20314-9. No other products or pack dates are being recalled. There have been no reported illnesses associated with the recalled product.

The recall is being conducted in consultation with FDA, and is based on the test result of a random sample collected and analyzed by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development as part of their routine sampling program. A total of 3,396 cartons of potentially affected product were distributed in the United States to the following states: AK, OR, CA, TX, AR, OK, IN, NE, MO, TN, WI, NM, SC, WA, NC, OH, VA, MA, PR, and IL. The potentially affected product was shipped in cases packed in either 12, 15, 18 or 24 heads per case. Retailers and distributors can identify the potentially affected products through the Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) sticker attached to exterior of the case. The PTI codes are 571280289SRS1 and 571280290SRS1.

E. coli O157:H7 causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly. The condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death. If consumers are experiencing any of the above symptoms, please contact your physician.

At Tanimura & Antle, food safety is a number one priority and the company prides itself on its preventative measures. It is unlikely that this product remains at retail establishments due to the shelf life of lettuce and the number of days that have passed. We are asking that if any of the packaged single head romaine described above is in the possession of consumers, retailers or distributors, the product be disposed of and not consumed.

Consumers with questions or concerns may call the Tanimura & Antle Consumer Hotline at 877-827-7388 Monday - Friday, 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM.

Company Contact Information
Consumers:Tanimura & Antle Consumer Hotline 877-827- 7388
Product Photos

Disclaimer

FDA - Food and Drug Administration published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 22:39:05 UTC
