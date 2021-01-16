Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FDA ISSUES WARNING LETTERS TO 10 FIRMS MANUFACTURING AND SELLING UNAUTHORIZED E-LIQUID PRODUCTS

01/16/2021 | 12:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Miami, FLA, Jan. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The FDA issues first set of warning letters to 10 firms manufacturing and selling unauthorized electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products.

FDA warning letters have been sent to firms who continue to manufacture and illegally sell e-liquid products lacking premarket authorization. These firms have neglected to submit Premarket Tobacco Applications by the required deadline. Premarket Tobacco Applications (PMTA) were required to be submitted for all e-liquid products and vaping devices on the market as of August 8th, 2016, by the court-ordered September 9th, 2020 deadline. Any such product lacking a PMTA is considered to be illegal in the US.

The 10 firms receiving warning letters are as follows:

  1. Little House Vapes LLC
  2. Castle Rock Vapor LLC
  3. Dropsmoke Inc.
  4. Perfection Vapes Inc.
  5. CLS Trading LLC dba Vape Dudes HQ
  6. Session Supply Co.
  7. Coastal E-Liquid Laboratory
  8. GC Vapors LLC
  9. Dr. Crimmy LLC dba Dr. Crimmy’s V-Liquid
  10. CMM Capital LLC dba ETX Vape & E-Cig Barn LLC

 

According to the FDA, once letters are received, these firms will have 15 days to respond with specific dates on which unauthorized products have been removed from the US market, as well as plans to maintain compliance.

###

About PMTA Verified

PMTA Verified was born in 2016, to a nonprofit organization founded by a group of concerned Vapers and Industry leaders. PMTA Verified is led by an Emergency Room Physician and a passionate group of professionals that have all witnessed the impacts of limited solutions and misinformation within the communities and patients they serve.

To sign up for real-time PMTA alerts and information, visit pmtafiled.com. For media inquiries, please email press@pmtafiled.com. To submit your PMTA filing documentation, email info@pmtafiled.com.

Attachment 


Laura Tobin
PMTA Verified
800-505-3526
press@pmtafiled.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:31pFACEBOOK : to ban ads promoting weapon accessories, protective gear in U.S.
RE
04:23pCanada's Couche-Tard to explore partnership opportunities with Carrefour, after takeover plan fails
RE
04:17pSERVIER : announce updated overall survival results of exploratory TASCO1 phase II study of LONSURF® + bevacizumab in a first-line setting for patients with unresectable mCRC non-eligible for intensive therapy
BU
03:37pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Decision Diagnostics Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
03:13pINVESTOR REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLC Reminds Investors of Splunk Inc. of Fast Approaching Deadline
GL
03:03pCOVID-19 : Provinces work on revised plans as Pfizer-BioNTech shipments to slow down
AQ
03:01pQUANTUMSCAPE : ROSEN, LEADING GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds QuantumScape Corporation Investors of Important March 8 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm - QS
PR
02:55pALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors of Its Ongoing Merger Investigations; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CBMG, CGIX, UROV
GL
02:44pCARREFOUR : Alimentations Couche-Tard, Carrefour consider partnerships after takeover talks end
AQ
02:41pGoldman Sachs nudges U.S. growth forecast higher on Biden stimulus plan
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMPOL LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Canada's Couche-Tard drops $20 billion Carrefour takeover plan after French govt op..
2Failed French supermarket deal unlikely to dampen ambitions of Canada's Bouchard
3FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : WhatsApp to delay launch of update business features after privacy backlash
4The Five Biggest Issues for Technology Companies in 2021
5The Five Biggest Issues for Technology Companies -2-

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ