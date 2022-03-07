Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

FDA Makes Low-Risk Determination for Acceligen Genome-Edited Beef Cattle

03/07/2022 | 01:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Josh Beckerman


The Food and Drug Administration said it made a low-risk determination for the marketing of products, including food, from two genome-edited beef cattle developed by Acceligen Inc. a unit of Recombinetics Inc.

The agency said it determined that the intentional genomic alteration doesn't raise any safety concerns, and this is the first low-risk determination for enforcement discretion for an IGA in an animal for food use.

The FDA "reviewed genomic data and other information submitted by the product developer confirming that the IGA in genome-edited PRLR-SLICK cattle is equivalent to naturally occurring mutations that have arisen in several breeds of cattle as an adaptation to being raised in tropical or subtropical environments."


Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-22 1335ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.81% 153.525 End-of-day quote.-8.24%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.93% 135.675 End-of-day quote.-2.81%
Latest news "Commodities"
01:38pUkraine invasion sets back Musk's dream for cheaper EVs, for now
RE
01:37pWhat would a U.S. ban on Russian oil mean for the world?
RE
01:35pFDA Makes Low-Risk Determination for Acceligen Genome-Edited Beef Cattle
DJ
01:17pBrazil meat firms could replace Ukrainian, Russian suppliers as war rages on
RE
01:16pUkraine crisis jeopardises Middle East's Black Sea wheat supply
RE
01:05pLondon bullion market bars Russian gold refineries
RE
01:03pLondon bullion market bars Russian gold refineries
RE
12:59pLibya's NOC says BP agreed to resume oil operations in country -statement
RE
12:59pLibya's noc says bp agreed to resume oil operations in country -…
RE
12:53pEUROPE : European shares skid to near 1-year low on Russia oil ban prospects
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil leads commodities charge as global shares tumble
2Fighting traps residents in Mariupol; Putin calls on Ukraine to surrend..
3Confusion, but not panic, reigns in global finance in Russia’s wake
4U.S. bank JPMorgan suggests clients buy distressed Russian bonds
5Marketmind: Oil shock

HOT NEWS