FDA Makes Low-Risk Determination for Acceligen Genome-Edited Beef Cattle

The Food and Drug Administration said it made a low-risk determination for the marketing of products, including food, from two genome-edited beef cattle developed by Acceligen Inc. a unit of Recombinetics Inc.

The agency said it determined that the intentional genomic alteration doesn't raise any safety concerns, and this is the first low-risk determination for enforcement discretion for an IGA in an animal for food use.

The FDA "reviewed genomic data and other information submitted by the product developer confirming that the IGA in genome-edited PRLR-SLICK cattle is equivalent to naturally occurring mutations that have arisen in several breeds of cattle as an adaptation to being raised in tropical or subtropical environments."

