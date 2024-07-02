By Mary de Wet

The Food and Drug Administration no longer allows the use of brominated vegetable oil as a food additive, finalizing a move the agency had signaled in November.

The FDA issued a final rule on the additive that takes effect Aug. 2. Companies have one year to comply.

The FDA has said brominated vegetable oil in food was no longer considered safe after studies performed in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health found the potential for adverse effects in humans, including toxicity in the thyroid gland.

The bromine-modified vegetable oil was authorized for use in small amounts to keep citrus flavoring from separating and floating to the top of some beverages.

According to Walmart's website, its Great Value brand Mountain Lightning soda contains a small amount of brominated vegetable oil. Keurig Dr Pepper's website shows its Sun Drop citrus-flavored soda also contains the additive.

