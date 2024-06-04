June 4 (Reuters) - A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Tuesday voted against a therapy based on the party drug MDMA for patients with post-traumatic stress disorder, marking a setback to the nascent field of psychedelic treatments. (Reporting by Pratik Jain and Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
