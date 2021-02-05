FDA approves Bristol-Myers' gene therapy for white blood cell cancer

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) on Friday approved Bristol-Myers Squibb's
cell-based gene therapy, Breyanzi, to treat adult patients with
certain types of large B-cell lymphoma who have not responded
to, or have relapsed after, at least two other types of systemic
treatment.
The FDA granted approval of Breyanzi for the treatment of
the cancer that starts in white blood cells to Bristol-Myers
Squibb's unit Juno Therapeutics Inc.
(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)