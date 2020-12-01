FDA chief Hahn says mid-December vaccine approval just 'possible' - ABC News

Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Commissioner Stephen Hahn said on Tuesday it was "possible" the
agency could approve Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine by
mid-December if everything falls into place, but that it may
take longer.
When asked in an ABC News interview whether a vaccine could
be available days or weeks after a planned Dec. 10 meeting in
which FDA expert advisers will recommend for or against
approval, Hahn said, "it's hard to predict and I want to set the
appropriate expectations."
The FDA often follows the recommendations of these advisory
panels.
Hahn added: "We should be relatively quick afterward but
there could be issues that come up that we have to address."
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has said
an FDA decision could come days after the Dec. 10 meeting. The
Operation Warp Speed program is also planning for the first
vaccine shots on Dec. 14.
Pfizer Inc and BioNTech filed with the FDA
in November for emergency use authorization of their COVID-19
vaccine.
Asked whether the vaccine could become available the week of
Dec. 15 after the advisory panel meets, Hahn would not commit.
“It is possible. We need everything to fall into place."
Hahn confirmed he had met with the White House earlier in
the day. Axios reported late on Monday that Hahn had been
summoned by Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about the vaccine
timing.
Hahn said the purpose of the meeting "was to provide a
briefing around exactly the issues we’re discussing here. That’s
what occurred.”
Hahn said in the ABC News interview that the FDA's
scientists needed to pore over the safety and efficacy data
submitted by the companies to reach a decision, as they do in
all drug reviews.
