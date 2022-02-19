FDA considers approving 2nd COVID booster -WSJ

According to a Wall Street Journal report out Saturday, U.S. health regulators are looking at authorizing a potential fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the fall, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has been reviewing data to authorize a second booster dose of the messenger RNA vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech as well as Moderna, the report added.

The FDA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a bid to provide better protection sooner against the Omicron variant, the FDA last month cut the interval to get a booster dose of either of the messenger RNA vaccines.

The report said that the planning is still in early stages, and authorization would depend on determinations as to whether the second booster should be authorized for all adults or particular age groups, and whether it should target the Omicron variant or be formulated differently.

It added that no decision was final and that it could be necessary to make booster shots available earlier if a new variant appears.