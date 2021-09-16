FDA revises Lilly's COVID-19 antibody combo EUA for use after exposure to virus

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said on Thursday it has revised its emergency use authorization
for Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody cocktail to include
for use after exposure to the virus in patients who are at high
risk for progression to severe disease.
The cocktail, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, is authorized for
use in people 12 years and above with mild-to-moderate infection
and are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19.
(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)