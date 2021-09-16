Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

FDA revises Lilly's COVID-19 antibody combo EUA for use after exposure to virus

09/16/2021 | 03:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it has revised its emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody cocktail to include for use after exposure to the virus in patients who are at high risk for progression to severe disease.

The cocktail, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, is authorized for use in people 12 years and above with mild-to-moderate infection and are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:53pU.s. cdc says 210,700,361 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of sept 16 vs 210,361,099 individuals as of sept 15
RE
03:53pU.s. cdc says 180,086,143 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of sept 16 vs 179,695,287 individuals as of sept 15
RE
03:53pU.s. cdc says delivered 462,384,885 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of sept 16 vs 461,117,525 doses delivered as of sept 15
RE
03:52pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 666,440 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 662,620 in previous report on sept 15
RE
03:52pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 41,593,179 as of yesterday vs 41,426,425 in previous report on sept 15
RE
03:48pEl Salvador bonds tumble as investors eye bitcoin use, IMF talks
RE
03:44pU.S. Gulf crude oil ramps up after hurricane losses -data
RE
03:43pU.S. judge blocks expulsions of migrant families under Trump-era order
RE
03:42pSHEARMAN & STERLING LLP : ENAP's $560 Million 3.450 Percent Notes Bond Offering
PU
03:30pFDA revises Lilly's COVID-19 antibody combo EUA for use after exposure to virus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Continental spin-off Vitesco falls flat in market debut
2Inflation and China fears weigh on UK markets
3Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, Beyond Meat, Britvic, Las..
4Analysis: Bonds 'boring' no longer as unpredictability returns
5IG adds far fewer traders as pandemic volatility settles

HOT NEWS