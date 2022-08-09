Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

FDA says found possible carcinogen in certain samples of Merck's Januvia

08/09/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday certain samples of sitagliptin, a compound in Merck's diabetes drug Januvia, were contaminated with a possible carcinogen.

The agency said it would not object to the temporary distribution of sitagliptin containing the impurity above the acceptable intake limit to avoid a shortage.

Shares of Merck, which was not immediately available for comment, fell sharply before recovering to trade up 0.8% at $89.27.

Sales of Januvia and a related combination medicine called Janumet totaled $1.23 billion in the second quarter.

The impurity Nitroso-STG-19, also known as NTTP, belongs to the nitrosamine class of compounds, some of which are classified as probable or possible human carcinogens, based on laboratory tests, the agency said. (https://bit.ly/3zHj8tz)

Agency scientists evaluated the risk of exposure to NTTP at interim acceptable intake levels up to 246.7 nanogram per day and determined that it presents minimal additional cancer risk when compared to a lifetime of exposure to NTTP at the 37 nanogram per day level.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:12pNew rule will relate to fund advisers that also operate as commo…
RE
03:12pU.s. securities and exchange commission (sec) to propose new rul…
RE
03:12pProposal would require funds to provide more information on thei…
RE
03:07pNew Mexico police detain suspect in probe of slayings of Muslim men
RE
03:05pFDA says found possible carcinogen in certain samples of Merck's Januvia
RE
03:05pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 3.22% to Settle at $7.8330 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pCorn, soybeans gain as U.S. crop ratings decline
RE
03:01pVenezuela diverts oil cargoes to small Cuban ports as terminal fire continues
RE
03:01pCanada's Ontario cuts 2022-23 deficit forecast by C$1.1 billion
RE
03:00pArgentina industrial output up 6.9% in June vs a year ago -stats agency
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cryptoverse: Blockchain bridges fall into troubled waters
2SANOFI : UBS gives a Neutral rating
3Australia's NAB warns of higher costs again, shares slip
4Stocks stay at five-week highs as U.S. CPI awaited for Fed bets
5Dreaded 'down rounds' shave billions off startup valuations

HOT NEWS