FDA says found possible carcinogen in certain samples of Merck's Januvia

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said
on Tuesday certain samples of sitagliptin, a compound in Merck's
diabetes drug Januvia, were contaminated with a possible
carcinogen.
The agency said it would not object to the temporary
distribution of sitagliptin containing the impurity above the
acceptable intake limit to avoid a shortage.
Shares of Merck, which was not immediately available for
comment, fell sharply before recovering to trade up 0.8% at
$89.27.
Sales of Januvia and a related combination medicine called
Janumet totaled $1.23 billion in the second quarter.
The impurity Nitroso-STG-19, also known as NTTP, belongs to
the nitrosamine class of compounds, some of which are classified
as probable or possible human carcinogens, based on laboratory
tests, the agency said. (https://bit.ly/3zHj8tz)
Agency scientists evaluated the risk of exposure to NTTP at
interim acceptable intake levels up to 246.7 nanogram per day
and determined that it presents minimal additional cancer risk
when compared to a lifetime of exposure to NTTP at the 37
nanogram per day level.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)