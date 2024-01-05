--The FDA plans to authorize the state of Florida to buy medicines directly from wholesalers in Canada despite the pharmaceutical industry's objections, The New York Times reports.

--The agency's approval represents a major policy shift for the U.S., and is expected to affect the debate over drug prices, The New York Times reports.

--The approval could save Florida taxpayers up to $150 million in its first year of the program by importing treatments for HIV, AIDS, diabetes, hepatitis C and psychiatric conditions, according to the state, The New York Times reports.

Full article at https://www.nytimes.com/2024/01/05/health/drug-imports-canada-florida.html

Write to (sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-24 0922ET