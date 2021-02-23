FDA to allow Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be stored at higher temps - NYT

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food & Drug Administration plans
to approve Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE's
request to store their COVID-19 vaccine at standard freezer
temperatures instead of in ultra-cold conditions, the New York
Times reported on Tuesday.
The FDA is expected to announce the new guidance to the
providers as early as Tuesday, modifying documents related to
the emergency use authorization that was previously granted for
the vaccine, the NYT report said, citing people familiar with
the matter. (https://nyti.ms/2NXvTw0)
Last week, the companies said they asked the U.S. health
regulator to relax requirements for their COVID-19 vaccine to be
stored at ultra-low temperatures, potentially allowing it to be
kept in pharmacy freezers.
In December, the FDA granted emergency use authorization to
the vaccine and current label to be stored at temperatures
between -80ºC and -60ºC (-112ºF to -76ºF), meaning it has to be
shipped in specially designed containers.
On Monday, the U.S. drugmaker said it expects to deliver
more than 13 million doses of the jointly developed shot per
week to the United States by the middle of March, more than
doubling its shipments from early February.
The U.S. health agency declined to comment on the report,
while Pfizer did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for
comment.
