Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FDI Inflow

02/02/2022 | 08:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Commerce & Industry
FDI Inflow
Posted On: 02 FEB 2022 6:59PM by PIB Delhi

During the current financial year 2021-22 (up to November, 2021) Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows worth USD 54.10 billion have been reported in the country.

The details of total FDI inflows reported during the last three financial years are as under:

S. No.

Financial Year

Amount of FDI inflows

(in USD billion)

1.

2018-19

62.00

2.

2019-20

74.39

3.

2020-21

81.97

Source: Reserve Bank of India.

The Government reviews the FDI policy on an ongoing basis and makes significant changes from time to time, to ensure that India remains attractive and investor friendly destination. Government has put in place a liberal and transparent policy for FDI, wherein most of the sectors are open to FDI under the automatic route. To further liberalise and simplify FDI policy for providing Ease of doing business and attract investments, reforms have been undertaken recently across sectors such as Coal Mining, Contract Manufacturing, Digital Media, Single Brand Retail Trading, Civil Aviation, Defence, Insurance and Telecom.

The sector-wise details, which are available only for equity component of FDI inflows, are given below:

STATEMENT ON SECTOR WISE FDI EQUITY INFLOWS
FROM APRIL 2021 TO NOVEMBER 2021

Sl No

Sector

FDI
in US$ million

1

METALLURGICAL INDUSTRIES

1,350.77

2

MINING

104.32

3

POWER

473.47

4

NON-CONVENTIONAL ENERGY

1,100.15

5

PETROLEUM & NATURAL GAS

44.09

6

PRIME MOVER (OTHER THAN ELECTRICAL GENERATORS)

24.71

7

ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENTS

436.59

8

COMPUTER SOFTWARE & HARDWARE

9,063.56

9

ELECTRONICS

26.13

10

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

547.04

11

INFORMATION & BROADCASTING (INCLUDING PRINT MEDIA)

98.59

12

AUTOMOBILE INDUSTRY

5,849.63

13

AIR TRANSPORT (INCLUDING AIR FREIGHT)

192.50

14

SEA TRANSPORT

377.99

15

RAILWAY RELATED COMPONENTS

0.45

16

INDUSTRIAL MACHINERY

267.06

17

MACHINE TOOLS

29.83

18

AGRICULTURAL MACHINERY

16.31

19

EARTH-MOVING MACHINERY

9.75

20

MISCELLANEOUS MECHANICAL & ENGINEERING INDUSTRIES

170.20

21

COMMERCIAL, OFFICE & HOUSEHOLD EQUIPMENTS

17.14

22

MEDICAL AND SURGICAL APPLIANCES

148.25

23

INDUSTRIAL INSTRUMENTS

0.08

24

SCIENTIFIC INSTRUMENTS

0.59

25

FERTILIZERS

5.73

26

CHEMICALS (OTHER THAN FERTILIZERS)

564.84

27

DYE-STUFFS

1.04

28

DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS

1,104.50

29

TEXTILES (INCLUDING DYED,PRINTED)

153.44

30

PAPER AND PULP (INCLUDING PAPER PRODUCTS)

145.50

31

SUGAR

0.55

32

FERMENTATION INDUSTRIES

791.34

33

FOOD PROCESSING INDUSTRIES

503.49

34

VEGETABLE OILS AND VANASPATI

5.85

35

SOAPS, COSMETICS & TOILET PREPARATIONS

510.06

36

RUBBER GOODS

69.33

37

LEATHER,LEATHER GOODS AND PICKERS

4.26

38

GLUE AND GELATIN

4.37

39

GLASS

579.32

40

CERAMICS

0.67

41

CEMENT AND GYPSUM PRODUCTS

136.20

42

TIMBER PRODUCTS

7.94

43

DEFENCE INDUSTRIES

2.19

44

CONSULTANCY SERVICES

243.14

45

SERVICES SECTOR (Fin.,Banking,Insurance,Non Fin/Business,Outsourcing,R&D,Courier,Tech. Testing and Analysis, Other)

4,948.00

46

HOSPITAL & DIAGNOSTIC CENTRES

422.55

47

EDUCATION

2,800.20

48

HOTEL & TOURISM

599.78

49

TRADING

2,797.48

50

RETAIL TRADING

274.28

51

AGRICULTURE SERVICES

65.81

52

DIAMOND,GOLD ORNAMENTS

8.73

53

TEA AND COFFEE (PROCESSING & WAREHOUSING COFFEE & RUBBER)

0.95

54

PRINTING OF BOOKS (INCLUDING LITHO PRINTING INDUSTRY)

247.28

55

CONSTRUCTION (INFRASTRUCTURE) ACTIVITIES

1,488.80

56

CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT: Townships, housing, built-up infrastructure and construction-development projects

81.75

57

MISCELLANEOUS INDUSTRIES

344.13

Grand Total

39,262.69

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Shri Som Parkash, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

***

DJN/ AM/ PK/ MS



(Release ID: 1794840)Visitor Counter : 7


Disclaimer

Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of India published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 13:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
08:48aEvolve Canadian Banks and Lifecos Enhanced Yield Index Fund Begins Trading Today on TSX
AQ
08:48aAnfield Energy to Complete a Mineral Resource Report for Four of its West Slope Project Mines
AQ
08:48aU.S. Private Sector Lost Jobs in January on Omicron Hit -- ADP
DJ
08:47aSilver Mountain Resources Completes Initial Public Offering
GL
08:47aSilver Mountain Resources Completes Initial Public Offering
GL
08:46aEgypt's current account deficit widens to $4 billion in July-Sept 2021
RE
08:46aTitan Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of $5.5 Million Registered Direct and PIPE Offering Priced At-The-Market
PR
08:46aAlexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes
PR
08:46aItron Launches First-of-its-Kind Software Solution for Comprehensive Management of Electric Vehicle Charging
BU
08:46aKidney Transplant Collaborative Partners With CMS to Increase Kidney Transplants Nationwide
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google propels record Alphabet revenue, driving shares up 8%
2Wall St posts gains after choppy session, energy index hits multi-year ..
3How to invest for inflationary times
4Sony lifts forecast as 'Spider-Man' propels quarterly profit
5Strong year end: TeamViewer records 19% billings growth and announces s..

HOT NEWS