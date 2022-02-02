Ministry of Commerce & Industry

FDI Inflow



Posted On: 02 FEB 2022 6:59PM by PIB Delhi

During the current financial year 2021-22 (up to November, 2021) Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows worth USD 54.10 billion have been reported in the country.

The details of total FDI inflows reported during the last three financial years are as under:

S. No. Financial Year Amount of FDI inflows (in USD billion) 1. 2018-19 62.00 2. 2019-20 74.39 3. 2020-21 81.97

Source: Reserve Bank of India.

The Government reviews the FDI policy on an ongoing basis and makes significant changes from time to time, to ensure that India remains attractive and investor friendly destination. Government has put in place a liberal and transparent policy for FDI, wherein most of the sectors are open to FDI under the automatic route. To further liberalise and simplify FDI policy for providing Ease of doing business and attract investments, reforms have been undertaken recently across sectors such as Coal Mining, Contract Manufacturing, Digital Media, Single Brand Retail Trading, Civil Aviation, Defence, Insurance and Telecom.

The sector-wise details, which are available only for equity component of FDI inflows, are given below:

STATEMENT ON SECTOR WISE FDI EQUITY INFLOWS

FROM APRIL 2021 TO NOVEMBER 2021

Sl No Sector FDI

in US$ million 1 METALLURGICAL INDUSTRIES 1,350.77 2 MINING 104.32 3 POWER 473.47 4 NON-CONVENTIONAL ENERGY 1,100.15 5 PETROLEUM & NATURAL GAS 44.09 6 PRIME MOVER (OTHER THAN ELECTRICAL GENERATORS) 24.71 7 ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENTS 436.59 8 COMPUTER SOFTWARE & HARDWARE 9,063.56 9 ELECTRONICS 26.13 10 TELECOMMUNICATIONS 547.04 11 INFORMATION & BROADCASTING (INCLUDING PRINT MEDIA) 98.59 12 AUTOMOBILE INDUSTRY 5,849.63 13 AIR TRANSPORT (INCLUDING AIR FREIGHT) 192.50 14 SEA TRANSPORT 377.99 15 RAILWAY RELATED COMPONENTS 0.45 16 INDUSTRIAL MACHINERY 267.06 17 MACHINE TOOLS 29.83 18 AGRICULTURAL MACHINERY 16.31 19 EARTH-MOVING MACHINERY 9.75 20 MISCELLANEOUS MECHANICAL & ENGINEERING INDUSTRIES 170.20 21 COMMERCIAL, OFFICE & HOUSEHOLD EQUIPMENTS 17.14 22 MEDICAL AND SURGICAL APPLIANCES 148.25 23 INDUSTRIAL INSTRUMENTS 0.08 24 SCIENTIFIC INSTRUMENTS 0.59 25 FERTILIZERS 5.73 26 CHEMICALS (OTHER THAN FERTILIZERS) 564.84 27 DYE-STUFFS 1.04 28 DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS 1,104.50 29 TEXTILES (INCLUDING DYED,PRINTED) 153.44 30 PAPER AND PULP (INCLUDING PAPER PRODUCTS) 145.50 31 SUGAR 0.55 32 FERMENTATION INDUSTRIES 791.34 33 FOOD PROCESSING INDUSTRIES 503.49 34 VEGETABLE OILS AND VANASPATI 5.85 35 SOAPS, COSMETICS & TOILET PREPARATIONS 510.06 36 RUBBER GOODS 69.33 37 LEATHER,LEATHER GOODS AND PICKERS 4.26 38 GLUE AND GELATIN 4.37 39 GLASS 579.32 40 CERAMICS 0.67 41 CEMENT AND GYPSUM PRODUCTS 136.20 42 TIMBER PRODUCTS 7.94 43 DEFENCE INDUSTRIES 2.19 44 CONSULTANCY SERVICES 243.14 45 SERVICES SECTOR (Fin.,Banking,Insurance,Non Fin/Business,Outsourcing,R&D,Courier,Tech. Testing and Analysis, Other) 4,948.00 46 HOSPITAL & DIAGNOSTIC CENTRES 422.55 47 EDUCATION 2,800.20 48 HOTEL & TOURISM 599.78 49 TRADING 2,797.48 50 RETAIL TRADING 274.28 51 AGRICULTURE SERVICES 65.81 52 DIAMOND,GOLD ORNAMENTS 8.73 53 TEA AND COFFEE (PROCESSING & WAREHOUSING COFFEE & RUBBER) 0.95 54 PRINTING OF BOOKS (INCLUDING LITHO PRINTING INDUSTRY) 247.28 55 CONSTRUCTION (INFRASTRUCTURE) ACTIVITIES 1,488.80 56 CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT: Townships, housing, built-up infrastructure and construction-development projects 81.75 57 MISCELLANEOUS INDUSTRIES 344.13 Grand Total 39,262.69

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Shri Som Parkash, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

***

DJN/ AM/ PK/ MS

(Release ID: 1794840)

Visitor Counter : 7