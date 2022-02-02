Ministry of Commerce & Industry
FDI Inflow
During the current financial year 2021-22 (up to November, 2021) Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows worth USD 54.10 billion have been reported in the country.
The details of total FDI inflows reported during the last three financial years are as under:
|
S. No.
|
Financial Year
|
Amount of FDI inflows
(in USD billion)
|
1.
|
2018-19
|
62.00
|
2.
|
2019-20
|
74.39
|
3.
|
2020-21
|
81.97
Source: Reserve Bank of India.
The Government reviews the FDI policy on an ongoing basis and makes significant changes from time to time, to ensure that India remains attractive and investor friendly destination. Government has put in place a liberal and transparent policy for FDI, wherein most of the sectors are open to FDI under the automatic route. To further liberalise and simplify FDI policy for providing Ease of doing business and attract investments, reforms have been undertaken recently across sectors such as Coal Mining, Contract Manufacturing, Digital Media, Single Brand Retail Trading, Civil Aviation, Defence, Insurance and Telecom.
The sector-wise details, which are available only for equity component of FDI inflows, are given below:
STATEMENT ON SECTOR WISE FDI EQUITY INFLOWS
FROM APRIL 2021 TO NOVEMBER 2021
|
Sl No
|
Sector
|
FDI
in US$ million
|
1
|
METALLURGICAL INDUSTRIES
|
1,350.77
|
2
|
MINING
|
104.32
|
3
|
POWER
|
473.47
|
4
|
NON-CONVENTIONAL ENERGY
|
1,100.15
|
5
|
PETROLEUM & NATURAL GAS
|
44.09
|
6
|
PRIME MOVER (OTHER THAN ELECTRICAL GENERATORS)
|
24.71
|
7
|
ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENTS
|
436.59
|
8
|
COMPUTER SOFTWARE & HARDWARE
|
9,063.56
|
9
|
ELECTRONICS
|
26.13
|
10
|
TELECOMMUNICATIONS
|
547.04
|
11
|
INFORMATION & BROADCASTING (INCLUDING PRINT MEDIA)
|
98.59
|
12
|
AUTOMOBILE INDUSTRY
|
5,849.63
|
13
|
AIR TRANSPORT (INCLUDING AIR FREIGHT)
|
192.50
|
14
|
SEA TRANSPORT
|
377.99
|
15
|
RAILWAY RELATED COMPONENTS
|
0.45
|
16
|
INDUSTRIAL MACHINERY
|
267.06
|
17
|
MACHINE TOOLS
|
29.83
|
18
|
AGRICULTURAL MACHINERY
|
16.31
|
19
|
EARTH-MOVING MACHINERY
|
9.75
|
20
|
MISCELLANEOUS MECHANICAL & ENGINEERING INDUSTRIES
|
170.20
|
21
|
COMMERCIAL, OFFICE & HOUSEHOLD EQUIPMENTS
|
17.14
|
22
|
MEDICAL AND SURGICAL APPLIANCES
|
148.25
|
23
|
INDUSTRIAL INSTRUMENTS
|
0.08
|
24
|
SCIENTIFIC INSTRUMENTS
|
0.59
|
25
|
FERTILIZERS
|
5.73
|
26
|
CHEMICALS (OTHER THAN FERTILIZERS)
|
564.84
|
27
|
DYE-STUFFS
|
1.04
|
28
|
DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS
|
1,104.50
|
29
|
TEXTILES (INCLUDING DYED,PRINTED)
|
153.44
|
30
|
PAPER AND PULP (INCLUDING PAPER PRODUCTS)
|
145.50
|
31
|
SUGAR
|
0.55
|
32
|
FERMENTATION INDUSTRIES
|
791.34
|
33
|
FOOD PROCESSING INDUSTRIES
|
503.49
|
34
|
VEGETABLE OILS AND VANASPATI
|
5.85
|
35
|
SOAPS, COSMETICS & TOILET PREPARATIONS
|
510.06
|
36
|
RUBBER GOODS
|
69.33
|
37
|
LEATHER,LEATHER GOODS AND PICKERS
|
4.26
|
38
|
GLUE AND GELATIN
|
4.37
|
39
|
GLASS
|
579.32
|
40
|
CERAMICS
|
0.67
|
41
|
CEMENT AND GYPSUM PRODUCTS
|
136.20
|
42
|
TIMBER PRODUCTS
|
7.94
|
43
|
DEFENCE INDUSTRIES
|
2.19
|
44
|
CONSULTANCY SERVICES
|
243.14
|
45
|
SERVICES SECTOR (Fin.,Banking,Insurance,Non Fin/Business,Outsourcing,R&D,Courier,Tech. Testing and Analysis, Other)
|
4,948.00
|
46
|
HOSPITAL & DIAGNOSTIC CENTRES
|
422.55
|
47
|
EDUCATION
|
2,800.20
|
48
|
HOTEL & TOURISM
|
599.78
|
49
|
TRADING
|
2,797.48
|
50
|
RETAIL TRADING
|
274.28
|
51
|
AGRICULTURE SERVICES
|
65.81
|
52
|
DIAMOND,GOLD ORNAMENTS
|
8.73
|
53
|
TEA AND COFFEE (PROCESSING & WAREHOUSING COFFEE & RUBBER)
|
0.95
|
54
|
PRINTING OF BOOKS (INCLUDING LITHO PRINTING INDUSTRY)
|
247.28
|
55
|
CONSTRUCTION (INFRASTRUCTURE) ACTIVITIES
|
1,488.80
|
56
|
CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT: Townships, housing, built-up infrastructure and construction-development projects
|
81.75
|
57
|
MISCELLANEOUS INDUSTRIES
|
344.13
|
|
Grand Total
|
39,262.69
This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Shri Som Parkash, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.
