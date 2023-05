FDIC mulls loss sharing with nonbanks to boost bids on failed lenders - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) is examining whether to offer loss-sharing agreements to private equity firms and other nonbanks that buy parts of failed lenders, after it was left holding a large portfolio of Signature Bank loans following its collapse, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

