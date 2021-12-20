FE Circular No. 04 of 2016 - Issuance of Exchange Companies Manual - 2016



Attention of Exchange Companies and Exchange Companies of 'B' category is invited to FE Circular No. 09 dated July 30, 2002 and FE Circular No. 06 dated June 07, 2004 and subsequent instructions issued from time to time.

2. In this regard, Exchange Companies and Exchange Companies of 'B' category are advised that Exchange Companies Manual has been compiled by incorporating the related SBP Circulars and Circular Letters issued up to June 30, 2016 by relevant SBP departments. Some of the existing instructions contained in SBP Circulars/Circular Letters have been slightly amended in order to make them more clear.

3. Further, prescribed reporting forms (Annexures) have been made part of the Exchange Companies Manual.

4. Exchange Companies Manual has been placed at the State Bank's website www.sbp.org.pk.

5. Please bring the above to the notice of all your constituents.

