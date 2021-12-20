FE Circular No. 07 of 2016 Monthly Statement of Earnings and Expenses of Foreign Airlines Operating in Pakistan/ Domestic Airlines



Attention of the Authorized Dealers, foreign airlines/ agents / domestic airlines is invited to F.E. Circular No. 10 dated June 16, 2003 in terms of which they are required to submit the captioned statement on prescribed format to Statistics & Data Warehouse Department, State Bank of Pakistan.



2. Pursuant to adoption of International Standards in accordance with the guidelines contained in the 6th Edition of Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual (BPM6) of the IMF and to enhance scope & converge of data, the questionnaire on earnings and expenses of foreign airlines/ agents i.e. Appendix V-36 of the Foreign Exchange Manual - 2016 has been revised. Further, the questionnaire on earnings and expenses of domestic airlines i.e. Appendix V-51 of the Foreign Exchange Manual - 2016 has been also revised.



3. You are, therefore, advised to submit the captioned statements from the month of August 2016 and onwards to the Statistics & Data Warehouse Department on the enclosed formats at f.air@sbp.org.pk for foreign airlines operating in Pakistan and sdsa@sbp.org.pk for domestic airlines respectively by 18th of the following month. 4. In case of any query, please contact Muhammad Saeed, Assistant Director at 021-3245 3667 or e-mail muhammad.saeed2@sbp.org.pk for foreign airlines operating in Pakistan and Muhammad Bilal Rana, Assistant Director at 021-3245 5662 or at e-mail bilal.rana@sbp.org.pk for domestic airlines respectively. It should, however, be ensured that the data is submitted after getting verified from Auditors. 5. It will be the responsibility of Authorized Dealers to ensure submission of captioned statements to the Statistics & Data Warehouse Department before repatriation of surplus/ balance. 6. All other instructions on the subject shall remain unchanged. Authorized Dealers are advised to bring the same to the notice of all their constituents and ensure meticulous compliance. Encl: As above Reporting Format for Foreign Airelines Reporting Format for Domestic Airlines