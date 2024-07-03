FED MINUTES: MAY'S CPI READING WAS SEEN BY PARTICIPANTS AS PROVIDING ADDITIONAL EVIDENCE OF PROGRESS TOWARD INFLATION GOAL
US election, uncertainty and slowdown - a heady mix for markets: McGeever
Nymex Overview : Product Futures Slipping Despite Bullish Inventory Report -- OPIS
Jerome Powell did it again
In his speech on Tuesday, the Fed chair managed to appease bond markets while helping US indices reach new records, ahead of the July 4 holiday.
Italy plans 20 billion euro tank order from Germany's Rheinmetall, reports Handelsblatt
