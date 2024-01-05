FED'S BARKIN: COMPANIES ARE STILL TRYING TO RAISE PRICES AT RATES HIGHER THAN PRE-COVID; NEED TO SEE HOW CONSUMERS AND COMPETITORS REACT
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|0.6714 USD
|+0.13%
|-1.41%
|-
|0.012 USD
|+0.18%
|0.00%
|-
|0.7483 USD
|-0.04%
|-0.81%
|-
|0.6243 USD
|+0.21%
|-1.14%
|-
|1.094 USD
|-0.05%
|-1.15%
|-
|1.2721 USD
|+0.32%
|-0.08%
|-
Stocks, bond prices ease in see-saw session as investors mull 'soft landing'
- Stock
- Stock market news
- Currency / Forex
- Fed's Barkin : Companies Are Still Trying To Raise Prices At Rate…