Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

FED'S BARKIN SAYS EXPECT FISCAL SUPPORT TO BOOST SPENDING OVER SEVERAL YEARS

01/11/2021 | 04:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FED'S BARKIN SAYS EXPECT FISCAL SUPPORT TO BOOST SPENDING OVER SEVERAL YEARS


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:16pBarkin says a lot of jobs will come back with vaccines
RE
04:16pBarkin says labor force participation is the bigger issue; it has taken a big hit
RE
04:16pWalmart to create fintech startup with Ribbit Capital
RE
04:15pBarkin says unemployment rate is not a good measure for where economy is now
RE
04:14pBarkin says it's important for fed to go as hard as we can to try to achieve goals
RE
04:11pU.S. steel groups, union urge Biden to keep Trump's steel tariffs in place
RE
04:10pBarkin says you would need to see substantial progress toward goals before discussion on qe taper gets on the table
RE
04:09pFed's barkin says expect fiscal support to boost spending over several years
RE
04:08pFed's barkin says will see stronger inflation in 2q because of lower inflation a year earlier
RE
04:07pFed's barkin says it will be 'bumpy' but elevated saving, potential for more stimulus are backstops
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Apple, Hyundai set to agree electric car tie-up, says Korea IT News
2EXCLUSIVE: Tesla hunts for design chief to create cars for China - sources
3MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : REFILE-ANALYSIS-Cancel your weekends! Bitcoin doesn'..
4S&P 500 : Investors look to upcoming U.S. earnings for a view into 2021
5Novavax bosses cash out for $46 million with COVID-19 vaccine trials still under way

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ