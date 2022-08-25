Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

FEDS BOSTIC SAYS MORE STRONG DATA COULD TIP FED TOWARD 75 BASIS…

08/25/2022 | 05:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FED’S BOSTIC SAYS MORE STRONG DATA COULD TIP FED TOWARD 75 BASIS POINT RATE INCREASE - WSJ


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 1.12% 0.69817 Delayed Quote.-4.67%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.46% 1.18433 Delayed Quote.-12.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.60% 0.7745 Delayed Quote.-2.50%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.34% 1.00011 Delayed Quote.-12.33%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.06% 0.012526 Delayed Quote.-6.74%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.05% 0.62429 Delayed Quote.-9.25%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:37aSterling rises 0.5% as dollar takes a breather
RE
05:37aSouth Africa should cut corporate tax, keep COVID relief grant, says OECD
RE
05:35aVietnam upholds 9-year jail term for dissident journalist
RE
05:34aAtlanta fed president bostic sees growth around 2% this year bef…
RE
05:33aRussia's Gazprom says no Nord Stream 1 turbines in Canada
RE
05:32aAtlanta fed president bostic says he is split between 50 basis p…
RE
05:31aFed’s bostic says more strong data could tip fed toward 75 basis…
RE
05:27aAngola awaits election results after opposition casts doubt on ruling party's early lead
RE
05:25aStocks, euro edge higher as markets watch Jackson Hole
RE
05:21aEnergy stocks boost European shares ahead of ECB minutes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's Powell leaves kid gloves behind as he saddles up for Jackson Hole
2Novartis to Spin Off, List Sandoz Business
3Allkem Delivers Record Full Year Results
4Shell Energy to pay for overcharging price cap customers -Ofgem
5Delivery Hero : Half-Year Financial Report 2022

HOT NEWS