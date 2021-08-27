Log in
FED'S HARKER SAYS CENTRAL BANK HAS ACHIEVED SUBSTANTIAL FURTHER PROGRESS ON INFLATION
08/27/2021 | 08:05am EDT
FED'S HARKER SAYS CENTRAL BANK HAS ACHIEVED SUBSTANTIAL FURTHER PROGRESS ON INFLATION
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:15a
China Construction Bank posts 11.4% rise in H1 profit
RE
08:10a
Harker says fed should look at the data as it evolves and see if it's appropriate to raise rates
RE
08:10a
Harker says his view is the fed should finish taper before it considers raising rates
RE
08:08a
Harker says he is still supportive of moving the taper along because he doesn't think it's helping the economy right now
RE
08:08a
Shares steady as caution prevails ahead of Jackson Hole
RE
08:08a
Harker says he supports tapering sooner rather than later but the delta variant and other variants are a caveat
RE
08:07a
Harker says the job market is changing and people's thinking about what a job is has changed
RE
08:05a
Harker says monetary policy cannot clearly address the supply constraints holding the economy back right now -cnbc
RE
08:05a
Harker says there is some evidence inflationary pressures may not be so transitory
RE
08:05a
Fed's harker says central bank has achieved substantial further progress on inflation
RE
1
Shares steady as caution prevails ahead of Jackson Hole
2
ALFEN N.V.
: ALFEN H1 2021: revenue growth of 28% with strong increase in profitability
3
BALTA GROUP NV
: BALTA : H1 2021 Results 27/08/2021Balta Group
4
GREGGS PLC
: TAKE FIVE: Adios summer
5
MEME ETF seeks to tap retail investor sentiment
More news
ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S
+21.05%
Ascendis Pharma Shares Up About 25% After FDA Approval of Skytrofa
THE HAIN CELESTIAL G.
-9.10%
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
DOLLAR TREE, INC.
-12.08%
Dollar Tree, Inc. Provides Earnings Outlook for the Third Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021
MATTIOLI WOODS PLC
+2.32%
Mattioli Woods plc acquired Richings Financial Management Ltd for £1.8 million.
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.CO.
-5.58%
Commodity stocks support Europe shares ahead of Powell speech
DWS GROUP GMBH & CO..
-0.83%
DWS : UBS gives a Buy rating
