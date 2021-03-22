Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

FED'S QUARLES SAYS FED PLACING 'INTENSE SUPERVISORY FOCUS' ON BANK TRANSITIONS AWAY FROM LIBOR

03/22/2021 | 01:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FED'S QUARLES SAYS FED PLACING 'INTENSE SUPERVISORY FOCUS' ON BANK TRANSITIONS AWAY FROM LIBOR


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:32pMexico's central bank seen maintaining key rate at 4.0%
RE
01:30pFed's quarles says fed placing 'intense supervisory focus' on bank transitions away from libor
RE
01:30pFed's Quarles warns banks face intense regulatory scrutiny in move away from Libor
RE
01:30pFederal reserve vice chair randal quarles says banks must 'completely end' use of libor in new contracts
RE
01:30pQuarles warns any banks using libor in new contracts after 2021 will be creating 'safety and soundness risks'
RE
01:29pU.S. trade chief Tai focused on USMCA, China ties in first trade calls
RE
01:27pLEON BLACK : Leon Black leaves Apollo executive roles after Epstein investigation
RE
01:26pTESLA  : rallies after Ark Invest predicts $3,000 stock price
RE
01:16pU.S. weighs next steps on China after talks, sanctions -White House
RE
01:16pGOLDMAN CEO TO JUNIOR BANKERS : We are sending you more resources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAX : ANALYSIS: Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. senators press Biden to set end date for gas-powered car s..
3A tricky period for investors
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5Global equities inch higher, bonds gain as Europe COVID cases rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ