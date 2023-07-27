FED SAYS REVISED STRESS TEST RESULTS DO NOT RESULT IN ANY CHANGE TO EITHER BANKS' STRESS CAPITAL BUFFER
Today at 04:30 pm
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|0.6704 USD
|-0.84%
|-0.99%
|-
|0.0122 USD
|-0.25%
|0.00%
|-
|0.7557 USD
|-0.20%
|-0.51%
|-
|0.6176 USD
|-0.57%
|-1.37%
|-
|1.0969 USD
|-0.98%
|-2.12%
|-
|1.2789 USD
|-1.06%
|-1.14%
|-
Most Read News
Step by step
Last night, the US central bank announced its impending rate increase. Investors had hoped to see the Fed's attitude relaxing, but, the Fed, instead kept a very tough stance on future monetary policy. The quarterly disclosures are still happening today, and almost 150 companies with a market valuation of over $10 billion are concerned, including Samsung, Amazon, and L'Oréal, to name just a few notable examples from the USA, Europe, and Asia.
Volkswagen Confirms 2023 Guidance After Higher Revenue, Lower Aftertax Earnings in 2Q
Today at 01:57 am