FED: VOTE IN FAVOR OF POLICY WAS UNANIMOUS
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|0.6599 USD
|+0.07%
|-0.15%
|-
|0.012 USD
|+0.07%
|0.00%
|-
|0.7454 USD
|-0.08%
|+0.32%
|-
|0.6125 USD
|-0.11%
|+0.34%
|-
|1.085 USD
|+0.07%
|-0.29%
|-
|1.272 USD
|+0.20%
|-0.02%
|-
Blinken says intense fighting in Gaza top challenge to distribute aid
Wall St gyrates after Fed holds US rates steady, says no cuts imminent
Federal Reserve further expands investing restrictions to more of its top staff
TREASURIES-10-year yield falls near 3-week lows following Fed rate decision
Fed holds rates steady, says more confidence needed in inflation slowdown
AI companies lose $190 billion in market cap after Alphabet and Microsoft report
(Reuters) - AI-related companies lost $190 billion in stock market value late on Tuesday after Microsoft, Alphabet and Advanced Micro Devices delivered quarterly results that failed to impress investors who had sent their stocks soaring.
Megacap stocks keep lifting US market, but worries over their dominance grow
Nasdaq futures sink as Alphabet, Microsoft disappoint; Fed decision in focus
Byron Allen submits $30 bln offer for Paramount Global, including debt, equity
Investors punish Microsoft, Alphabet as AI returns fall short of lofty expectations