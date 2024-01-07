FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION SAYS 171 BOEING 737 MAX 9 AIRPLANES "WILL REMAIN GROUNDED UNTIL THE FAA IS SATISFIED THAT THEY ARE SAFE"
Top military officials were initially unaware of Austin's hospitalization -media
As nuclear debate nears, French minister sees potential for 14 new reactors
Israeli strike kills two Palestinian journalists in Gaza, officials say
Nigeria's Dangote Group says it is cooperating with FX investigation
Court cancels Warren Buffett, Jimmy Haslam trial over Pilot
WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) - An unusual, billion-dollar trial between Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and the billionaire Haslam family was canceled by the court on Saturday, two days before it was scheduled to start.
India's Tamil Nadu in $4.4 billion deals with investors such as Tata, Pegatron
Firms say UK has become more competitive for manufacturers – survey
