FEDERAL MINISTER FOR INFORMATION & BROADCASTING, SENATOR SHIBLI FARAZ, FOCAL PERSON TO PM ON DIGITAL MEDIA, DR. ARSLAN KHALID AND GM DIGITAL MEDIA WING, IMRAN GHAZALI CALLED ON PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN TODAY.

03/12/2021 | 06:49am EST
Federal Minister, Senator Shibli Faraz apprised the Prime Minister about the Digital Media Advertising Policy, that is proposed by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting for approval of PM office.

The PM was briefed that there are currently 93 million internet users in Pakistan and over 45 million Social Media users and the number is continuously growing. Keeping in view the rising trend, mechanism for release of public sector advertisements on digital media has been proposed.
Currently, there is no mechanism in place for Digital Media Advertisement of Federal Government. This will be the first ever policy by Government of Pakistan that will enable it to advertise on Digital and Social Media Platforms through Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Pakistan's Digital Media industry is rapidly growing, and this policy will enable the new digital platforms, and content creators and will over all help the economy of Pakistan. Recognition of Digital Media will encourage the corporate sector to adopt digital media as an advertising medium.

Dr. Arslan Khalid briefed the PM about Digital Media Development Program (PM's DMDP). He said DMDP is a multifaceted program which focuses on the development and growth of the Digital Media Industry of Pakistan and extending digital literacy to the grass-root levels.

DMDP aims to bridge the gap between the students, Government of Pakistan and the Digital Media industry in order to move towards a brighter future in the Digital Media Ecosystem.
Imran Ghazali, also presented a 6 months performance report of Digital Media Wing. PM appreciated the Minister of Information & Broadcasting for steps taken by Ministry to strengthen the Digital Media industry of Pakistan.

Prime Minister's Office of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 11:48:01 UTC.


