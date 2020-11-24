FEI Canada Launches “Leading with Resilience” Virtual Interchange Conference - February 16-17, 2021

Toronto, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEI Canada is thrilled to announce the launch of their upcoming Virtual Interchange Conference – “Leading with Resilience.”

FEI Canada’s 2021 Leading with Resilience Virtual Interchange will provide a dynamic program of content and networking to help Canada’s financial executives address the timely conversations of resilience and sustainability.

“Our Interchange Committee is thrilled to be creating a very special experience for you, delivered in a new environment, a reflection of our changing business climate,” said Jeff Shickele, Chair of the 2021 Interchange.

“FEI Canada’s conferences have garnered an unrivalled reputation in Canada’s finance community for providing industry-leading thought leadership, exceptional attendee networking opportunities and magnificent return on investment for sponsors and exhibitors. This year’s virtual environment may look a little different, but we are enthusiastic about providing the same, stellar production,” said Georgina Blanas, Executive Director at FEI Canada.

With a heavy focus on learning and collaboration, the FEI Canada Virtual Interchange will provide enhanced opportunities within the exhibit hall and networking lounges to stay connected with peers or meet new attendees, participate in thought-provoking round table discussions and stay ahead of the curve. Attendees will acquire best practices and solutions to drive business strategy during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration is now open for the Interchange. To register, and for all information on the Interchange, including sponsorship opportunities, speakers, sessions and run-times, please head to the Interchange website at www.feicanadaconference.ca.

Sponsorship opportunities for the two-day event

For any questions related to the Interchange

About Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada)

Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) is the leading voice and informed choice for senior financial executives across the country. With 12 chapters and 1,500+ members, FEI Canada provides professional development, networking opportunities, thought leadership and advocacy services to its members. The association membership consists of senior-level financial executives spanning various industries, functions and disciplines, representing a significant number of Canada’s leading and most influential corporations. For more information, please visit www.feicanada.org or follow us on LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/fei-canada and Twitter @FEICanada.

