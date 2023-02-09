Advanced search
FEMA to end all COVID-19 disaster declarations on May 11

02/09/2023 | 10:51am EST
People walk next to COVID-19 testing sites in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said on Thursday it will close all COVID-19 disaster declaration incident periods on May 11 when the U.S. government ends two major pandemic-related emergency declarations.

All 50 states, five territories and three tribal nations are seeing a major disaster declaration for COVID-19, said FEMA Associate Administrator for Response and Recovery Anne Bink.

"With the administration's announcement to end the public health emergency and the national emergency declaration on May 11, 2023, today we announced the incident period for all FEMA COVID-19 disaster declarations will also close on May 11 2023," Bink told reporters on a press call.

FEMA provided over $104 billion in assistance to state, local, tribal, and territorial governments, as well as nonprofits and survivors for emergency projects, funeral assistance, lost wage assistance, and crisis counseling services. It also opened community vaccination clinics.

All eligible costs under the FEMA disaster declarations will continue to be eligible until May 11, and there will be a follow-up period afterwards for applicants to submit reimbursement requests, said Bink.

Funeral assistance will continue beyond May 11, she said. Families who lose loved ones to COVID are eligible for up to $9,000 in costs related to funeral services.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Additional reporting by Rami Ayyub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Ahmed Aboulenein


© Reuters 2023
