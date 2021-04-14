Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FEMSA Files 2020 SEC Annual Report

04/14/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONTERREY, Mexico, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA") (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and its annual report, for the same period, with the Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (Mexican Banking and Securities Commission) and the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (Mexican Stock Exchange).

These reports are available on FEMSA's investor relations website at http://ir.femsa.com.

Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the report, which includes FEMSA’s audited financial statements, free of charge through the contact listed below.

Contact:
investor@femsa.com.mx
(52) 818-328-6167

About FEMSA
FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in the retail industry through FEMSA Comercio, comprising a Proximity Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related activities, and a Fuel Division, which operates the OXXO GAS chain of retail service stations. In the beverage industry, it participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, a public bottler of Coca-Cola products; and in the beer industry, as a shareholder of HEINEKEN, a brewer with operations in over 70 countries. Additionally, through its Strategic Businesses unit, it provides logistics, point-of-sale refrigeration solutions and plastics solutions to FEMSA's business units and third-party clients. FEMSA also participates in the specialized distribution industry in the United States. Through its business units, FEMSA has more than 320,000 employees in 13 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance, the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the Mexican Stock Exchange Sustainability Index, among other indexes that evaluate its sustainability performance.


Media Contact
(52) 555-249-6843
comunicacion@femsa.com.mx
www.femsa.com

Investor Contact
(52) 818-328-6167
investor@femsa.com.mx
www.femsa.com/inversionista

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pNCLA Praises WY Legislature, Gov. for New Law Protecting Ranchers' Animal ID Technology Choices
GL
05:59pU.S. Vaccine Panel Opts Not to Vote on J&J Covid-19 Vaccine Clot Risk
DJ
05:58pSOFTBANK  : Televisa Univision venture aims for global Spanish streaming service
RE
05:57pNASHVILLE MAYOR : Oracle to bring 8500 jobs, $1.2B investment
AQ
05:57pGameStop CEO forfeits over 587,000 shares for not meeting targets
RE
05:57pFEMSA Files 2020 SEC Annual Report
GL
05:55pINFRATIL  : Tilt Renewables Limited Trading Halt
PU
05:53pCanada's Northland Power buys Spanish wind farms and solar parks
RE
05:53pCOMMERCE RESOURCES  : Announces Agreement with Tormont50
PU
05:50pSEACOR MARINE  : 12 missing from capsized ship after 6 rescued off Louisiana
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream
2Coinbase valued at $86 billion in choppy Nasdaq debut
3Coinbase reference price set at $250 per share ahead of Nasdaq debut
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE : World stocks dip after new highs, dollar falls
5SAP SE : SAP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] wi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ