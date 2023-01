NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The United States must refocus on power reliability as it transitions away from fossil fuels to cleaner energy sources, Willie Phillips, acting chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), said on Wednesday.

Phillips, who spoke at the District of Columbia Clean Energy Summit, pushed to expand electric power transmission, which FERC has identified as a top areas hindering the energy transition. (Reporting by Laila Kearney Editing by Chris Reese)