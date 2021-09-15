Log in
FGI Appoints David Ding to Expand Its Asset-based Lending Capabilities

09/15/2021 | 10:01am EDT
FGI Worldwide LLC (www.FGIWW.com) has announced the hiring of David Ding as a Managing Director based out of the New York office. In this capacity, Ding will be leading the expansion of FGI’s asset-based lending capabilities in the North American marketplace.

“The entire team at FGI is ecstatic that David has decided to join us,” says David DiPiero, Chief Executive Officer. “We have been following his impressive career for a while and are confident that his extensive knowledge and unique experience will be a great asset to our company.”

Ding brings a decade of experience lending to middle market companies in the U.S. to complement FGI’s core specialty in multi-jurisdictional financings. In his new role, Ding will focus on executing senior secured asset-based financing transactions backed by accounts receivable, inventory, machinery & equipment, real estate, and enterprise value.

“This new opportunity feels like the perfect move for me,” says Ding. “FGI has a talented team with an impressive track record of providing capital internationally to a variety of businesses. I’m excited to leverage FGI’s existing expertise to grow the portfolio and expand our domestic footprint.”

Prior to joining FGI, Ding served as a Managing Director in the Asset-Based Lending group at MidCap Financial for ten years. Before MidCap, Ding was an Associate in the Investment Banking division, Financial Institutions Group at Goldman Sachs.

Ding holds a Master of Business Administration from the Darden School of Business and a Bachelor of Science from the McIntire School of Commerce, both at the University of Virginia.

About FGI

FGI (www.FGIWW.com) is a global leader in the commercial finance and services industry, equipping small and medium enterprises with the tools they need to safely grow their business. FGI’s two principal business units, FGI Finance and FGI Risk, provide clients with flexible and customized lending and risk mitigation solutions designed to support international and domestic growth. Headquartered in New York City, FGI maintains a presence on six continents with clients in over 60 countries around the world.


