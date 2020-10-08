FGX International : Celebrates World Sight Day with Ongoing Commitment to Combat Vision Impairment Worldwide

Company to Continue Specs for Specs® Donations Through 2022

FGX International, a leading lifestyle sun and readers designer and manufacturer, announced today that it will continue to support RestoringVision with an ongoing commitment through 2022. Since 2008, FGX has donated over 11 million pairs of eyewear to RestoringVision, the world’s largest non-profit provider of reading glasses to people living in need.

“World Sight Day is a great time to stop and reflect on what is the most widespread global health disability, uncorrected vision impairment,” said Denna Singleton, SVP, Global Marketing and Portfolio Transformation, FGX International . “As the leader in our industry, FGX International is proud to support RestoringVision in supplying eyewear to those who need it. Many people who are helped by this donation need glasses to perform simple, daily tasks, like reading, that are critical to their well-being.”

One third of the global population, 2.7 billion people, live with uncorrected poor vision. About one billion people would see a vast improvement in their quality of life with the simple addition of reading glasses. Yet of those, more than 500 million live in impoverished communities with limited access to this product.

FGX’s donations provide a solution to presbyopia, a condition where, with age, the eye exhibits a progressively diminished ability to focus on near objects. Sunglasses are also important in fighting cataracts and ptyergia, debilitating conditions that can affect people who live in tropical climates and work outdoors. They also protect eyes from dust and smoke.

The eyewear provided by FGX and RestoringVision improves productivity and quality of life for those in underprivileged communities. Reading glasses enable individuals to improve productivity, while helping them earn a greater income and thereby contribute to avoiding poverty.

“We are proud to have been able to help 17 million people to date in more than 130 countries,” said Pelin Munis, RestoringVision Executive Director. “FGX has been a valued and continued partner in our crusade. Their donations have allowed us to dramatically increase our ability to support new and larger groups in developing countries.”

The relationship between FGX International and RestoringVision will continue into 2022. FGX’s Specs for Specs® initiative will donate a pair of reading glasses for every pair of eyewear purchased in the United States on FosterGrant.com to RestoringVision. This World Sight Day announcement is part of a wider corporate campaign by Essilor International to bring awareness to global eye health and improve lives by improving sight. Learn more about protecting your vision by visiting https://putvisionfirst.com/.

About FGX International

FGX International is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Essilor International. FGX International is a leading designer and marketer of sunglasses, optical frames and non-prescription reading glasses with a portfolio of established, highly recognized eyewear brands including Foster Grant®, Ryders®, Magnivision®, Gargoyles®, Corinne McCormack®, Solar Shield®, Readers.com® and Sunglass Warehouse®. FGX International also holds licenses for brands such as Disney®, Steve Madden®, French Connection®, Frye®, Reebok®, Ironman®, Dockers®, Nine West®, and Panama Jack®. Based in Smithfield, Rhode Island in the United States, FGX International has additional offices located in New York City, Indianapolis, Toronto, Canada; Vancouver, Canada; Milan, Italy; Stoke-on-Trent, England; Chessington, England; Mexico City, Mexico and Shenzhen, China. For more information about FGX International, please visit www.fgxi.com.

About RestoringVision

RestoringVision is the world’s largest nonprofit provider of reading glasses to people in need living in impoverished communities around the world. Since 2003, RestoringVision has empowered the lives of over 17 million people in more than 130 countries, and it continues to impact millions of lives each year. To learn more and contribute, please visit www.RestoringVision.org.

