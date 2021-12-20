Log in
FHFA Announces Final 2020 Housing Goals Performance Determinations

12/20/2021 | 10:50am EST
​​​​Washington, D.C. - Today, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced the final determinations for Enterprise performance on the 2020 housing goals.

During 2020, Fannie Mae met all of the single-family and multifamily housing goals. Freddie Mac met the single-family purchase goals for low-income families, very low-income families, and low-income areas, and all of the multifamily goals, but failed to meet the low-income refinance goal. FHFA has notified Freddie Mac that it must prepare a housing plan describing the actions it will take during 2022-2024 to improve its performance on the low-income refinance goal.

"Mortgage rates remain near historic lows, giving borrowers a chance to lower their monthly mortgage payments and improve their financial health," said FHFA Acting Director Sandra L. Thompson. "It is imperative that Freddie Mac develop a business strategy to support more low-income households in taking advantage of this important refinance opportunity. With the new housing plan announced today, Freddie Mac can start correcting course and put itself on a path to meet its obligations in the future. Meeting the housing goals is not optional, and FHFA will continue to work with the Enterprises to ensure they meet their statutory and Conservatorship Scorecard requirements."

​Fannie Mae Final Determination Letter
Freddie Mac Final Determination Letter

FHFA - Federal Housing Finance Agency published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


HOT NEWS