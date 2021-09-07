FHFA Federal Housing Finance Agency : Announces Equitable Housing Finance Plans for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

​Washington, D.C. - Today, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) is announcing that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the Enterprises) will submit Equitable Housing Finance Plans to FHFA by the end of 2021. The Enterprises will update these plans annually. The plans will identify and address barriers to sustainable housing opportunities, including the Enterprises' goals and action plans to advance equity in housing finance for the next three years. FHFA also will require the Enterprises to submit annual progress reports on the actions undertaken during the prior year to implement their plans.

'For generations, discriminatory practices like redlining have prevented communities of color from building wealth through homeownership,' said FHFA Acting Director Sandra L. Thompson. 'By identifying the barriers to equitable and sustainable housing finance opportunities and setting goals for addressing those barriers, the Enterprises, consistent with safety and ​soundness, can responsibly reduce the racial and ethnic disparities in homeownership and wealth that still exist today.'

Under the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding between FHFA and HUD regarding fair housing and fair lending coordination, HUD provided insight and expertise to FHFA regarding this equitable housing finance initiative.

'This is a major step in bringing more equity to the housing finance industry,' said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. 'HUD's recent collaborations with FHFA are crucial actions that will advance fair housing and fair lending for all Americans and expand access to opportunities for homeownership and the generational wealth building that can come from it. HUD is pleased to work alongside FHFA and others on a comprehensive approach to building a more equitable housing finance system.'

FHFA has a statutory duty to ensure that the Enterprises operate in a manner consistent with safety and soundness and the public interest. FHFA is issuing a Request for Input ​that seeks public input until October 25, 2021, to aid the Enterprises in preparing their first plans and to aid FHFA in overseeing the plans. Input can be submitted via FHFA's website​​ or by mail addressed to: Federal Housing Finance Agency, Office of the Director, 400 7th Street SW, 10th Floor, Washington, D.C. 20219.